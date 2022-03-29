Colin Healy: I’d like to think we can get stronger as the season goes on

Cork City manager Colin Healy has sent an ominous warning to the rest of the first division that he believes his side will only get better.

The Rebel Army are currently enjoying a rich vein of form having won their last five matches in all competitions, their latest being a 3-0 victory over local side Midleton on Monday which sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

Healy named a much-changed side, which included five debutants, in that last-eight clash allowing his regular starters, who have helped City win their last four league games in a row and have only conceded twice in their seven games to date, to rest ahead of their trip to Wexford on Friday night.

“I think they can always improve,” Healy said of his squad which is currently three points clear at the top of the table.

“We have started very, very well. The players are in good condition, they’re fit, they’re strong, they’re hungry and they want to do well.

“They’re training well, there’s a good atmosphere around the place and they are putting in very, very good performances.

“But we always want more from them and they are always pushing themselves as well so hopefully, I’d like to think we can get stronger as the season goes on.

“Defensively we have been very, very good. That’s right throughout the team from the lads at the front, the middle of the park, the boys at the back, and Harry (David Harrington) in goal.

“We do a lot of work on that and it’s great for the lads to get the goals - it’s fantastic - but it’s really important this year that we keep clean sheets.

“Last year we gave away too many goals and we dropped silly points that we shouldn’t have.

“At the moment, the boys are defending the goal very, very well, and hopefully, that continues.”