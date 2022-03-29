Kindred spirits Egan and Ogbene have always made room to improve

Just six months John Egan had the pleasure of spending alongside Chiedozie Ogbene at Brentford but it was enough to be convinced his fellow Cork native would blossom into the star he’s become.

It matters little that the attacker is operating in the third tier of English football, for a three-goal return in just six appearances makes him undroppable for Ireland.

Fans desperate for a new hero during the changeover from Mick McCarthy to Stephen Kenny weren’t hailing Ogbene’s enlistment in 2020 through the citizenship rule as a saviour but he’s giving them reason to believe in better.

Equally comfortable as the sole striker in Kenny’s system, as he started in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium, or in one of the supporting roles behind, the combination of power and pace generates a threat Ireland had been lacking 12 months ago.

His acrobatic volley for the first equaliser and pinpoint cross for Alan Browne’s second leveller illustrated the diversity to the 24-year-old’s game.

Egan never grappled with the type of doubts others held over Ogbene’s potential but both had to flee Brentford for it to be realised.

On that first January day Ogbene walked into the Bees’ training ground following his move from Limerick, there was a friendly face to greet him. More importantly, Egan warmed to his ability as well as that infectious personality.

“I remember coming into training in the morning and Chieo was always there, working hard on his own,” explained Ireland centre-back Egan ahead of today's friendly against Lithuania.

“He’d stay after training to work hard alone to improve his game. Chieo was an unbelievable athlete, and a really good player, but at the time, Brentford had a lot of quality players and so it took him a bit longer than expected to get his chance.

“He obviously didn't break through like he’d wanted to. Sometimes you need a chance to play games and he went to Rotherham and played loads.

“Of course, he has improved but I always felt he was destined to go on and do well.”

A decision to move backwards in other to spring forward has been vindicated. Ogbene was, after all, competing to dislodge the likes of Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay in the Brentford team and took the initiative in departing a project spearheaded by Thomas Frank that eventually soared to the Premier League.

Egan himself is an exemplar for picking the right moves, eventually reaching the promised land of the top-flight. It was with Sheffield United, not Sunderland whom he joined as a 16-year-old, demonstrating the circuitous pathways to the top.

Although they’ve emerged from different backgrounds – Ogbene’s playing League of Ireland with Cork City and Limerick before moving to the UK – they are bound by a common characteristic.

“No two routes are the same and there are a lot of factors to harp on about,” noted 29-year-old Egan, who admits he’d probably have to resort to fouls to halt the Grange native on the pitch.

“From Chieo's point of view, looking at his route, he worked really hard and never stopped believing in himself.

“That's what you have to do; keep improving because there’s a lot of good players out there wanting to take your position.”

Egan’s position in the Ireland team is bulletproof, with Kenny branding him Champions League calibre.

Having nailed down the regular central-defensive berth alongside Shane Duffy in 2019 once Richard Keogh endured his off-field trauma, he’s spawned into one of the leaders.

Captaincy was a constant through the Ireland underage levels, and again this season in the Blades’ tilt at automatically rebounding from relegation, but he’s content with the dynamics of the Ireland set-up.

“I see myself as a leader at club level, think I have grown into a leader here now the more games I’ve played,” said the man capped only 22 times.

“Séamus Coleman is an unbelievable man and captain – getting so much respect from everyone in the camp – and gives a great example to the rest of the squad to carry yourself in a professional manner.”

The posting of Egan and Coleman’s either side of Duffy in a three-man defensive unit has been synonymous with the uptick in performances under Kenny in the second half of last year. Continuity of selection, as Ireland intensify their build-up for the Uefa Nations League kicking off in June, has been paramount to the resurgence, according to the Leesider.

Kenny pinpointed Egan’s biting tackles and surge from the back as turning points in the match against Belgium that seemed to be slipping away after only a half hour.

“We have found a settled formation and teams over the last number of games and that really starts building things,” he said.

“After a disappointing defeat like we had against Luxembourg last year, it would have been easy to go off-plan completely.

“However, to be fair to the management, they stuck to doing things their way. You can see in our performances over the year since how much we are improving.”