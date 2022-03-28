John Egan hails Chiedozie Ogbene’s ‘unbelievable’ start for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan could not be happier for Chiedozie Ogbene after his “unbelievable” start to life as a senior international.
John Egan hails Chiedozie Ogbene’s ‘unbelievable’ start for Republic of Ireland

Chiedozie Ogbene scored his third Republic of Ireland goal in six appearances against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 15:12
Damian Spellman

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan could not be happier for Chiedozie Ogbene after his “unbelievable” start to life as a senior international.

The Nigeria-born Rotherham wing-back scored his third goal in just six appearances for his adopted country in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium and will head into Tuesday night’s friendly clash with Lithuania hoping for more of the same.

Egan, who first crossed paths with 24-year-old Ogbene during their time together at Brentford, has been hugely impressed by his introduction to the Ireland team.

He said: “I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chieo was about when he came into the squad in the summer. He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch.

“He’s a special person, really humble and hard-working. He came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it’s fair to say his performances have been unbelievable, really, since he’s come into the team.

“Another goal on Saturday will only do him the world of good for his confidence. He is a really top man and has shown everybody what a top player he is.”

Assistant manager Keith Andrews too saluted a man who is playing his club football in League One with the Millers chasing promotion, although his exploits in a green shirt will not have gone unnoticed by potential suitors whatever happens in South Yorkshire.

Asked if Ogbene had the makings of a Premier League player, Andrews said: “I think he’s capable of doing anything he wants to do.

“I’m not sure about his contract situation, but I’m sure Rotherham will be worried regardless whether they go up or stay in League One.

“He’s certainly shone. He’s been a breath of fresh air on and off the pitch. As a human being, he’s a special young man. We’re delighted to have him in and to see him flourish.”

Ogbene was raised in Cork, as were – fellow goalscorer against the Belgians – Alan Browne and Egan.

The defender said: “I saw a funny thing on Twitter, I think it said ‘Cork 2 Belgium 2’, so I had a bit of craic with the boys about that.”

Saturday’s draw extended the Republic’s unbeaten run to seven games and they fully intend to stretch that further against the 137th-ranked Lithuanians.

Egan said: “Even though it’s a friendly, we want to win it and put a good performance in.

“Over the last number of games, we have found a settled formation and when you have things like that, you can really start building things.

“It’s up to us to keep improving. The manager, Keith and all the staff have put everything in place for us to try to get better and it feels like, internally, we are going in the right direction, anyway.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford Louis Van Gaal urges Erik Ten Hag to consider options regarding Man Utd link
FBL-WC-2022-CONCACAF Oh Canada! Larin and Buchanan lead team to first men’s World Cup since 1986
Republic of Ireland v Belgium - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium Ireland making progress – 5 talking points ahead of clash with Lithuania
RepublicEganPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox (Neil Hanna/PA)</p>

Child tripped up by Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox was his agent’s son

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up