Andrews admits Ireland management needed results to satisfy FAI bosses

Keith Andrews admits results had to improve in the second half of 2021 for himself and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny to avoid the chop.

This time last year, defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg in the opening World Cup qualifiers, followed by a draw against Qatar, left the new management team without a win in their first 11 matches.

There was some welcome respite when they came from behind to beat Andorra in a friendly and hold Euros bound Hungary to a scoreless draw but the last-gasp home draw against bottom seeds Azerbaijan, that followed an even later defeat in Portugal, reapplied the pressure.

Ireland haven’t lost since, with Saturday’s draw against an understrength Belgium extending the run to seven matches.

The mood music should be even easier on the ear after they face a Lithuanian outfit ranked 137 in the world on Tuesday but Andrews, who began his partnership with Kenny at Under-21 level in 2019, admitted they were on shaky ground with the FAI hierarchy for a period.

“Football being football, it's always results-dependent and you're always beholden to the powers that be,” said Andrews.

“It's not development football. Were in big boys football here, that's the nature of the business that ultimately if results didn't come, then decisions have to be made.

“We felt we were in a good place even though the results hadn't been good. We were comfortable with what we were putting in place and the results did come.”

Andrews – who won 35 caps and played at Euro 2012 – insists Kenny dealt with the scrutiny of being the Ireland manager. Even in everyday life, his assistant could appreciate how topical the affairs of the senior team are across the country.

“You've got to take it on the chin,” said the 41-year-old. “I say it to Stephen quite often about when I go back into my local butcher's, they're quick to tell me about we should and shouldn't be doing and sometimes it's not particularly pleasant.

“Stephen was very composed, always very much sticking to the principles and the belief he has in what the players are capable of achieving.

“Of course, we make little tweaks here and there, but he's a very strong individual. I thought he dealt with it remarkably well because there were some not very nice days that we had to endure.

“But, during that process, I thought he stood really firm. It would be very, very easy as the manager to maybe stake a step back, to sacrifice, maybe, some of your values, your principles for a short-term view, but he stood by it and obviously I was in full support of that."

It was the first for Andrews to appear on official media duty since working alongside Kenny. Under his new contract with the FAI, he’s ended his punditry work with various broadcasters.

"Initially I said I didn't want to do it (press), if I'm being entirely honest,” he said about his policy of staying out of the limelight.

“I didn't feel I needed to and I was quite comfortable with that. This only come about over the weekend. Stephen just mentioned it and I had no problem.

"He obviously has to do it quite a lot of media and it's not a policy that we've sat down and spoken about. I've obviously got no issues with that at all and no problems doing it.”

Andrews confirmed that although there are no withdrawals or fitness concerns, the side will show changes.

"There has to be a balance of friendlies,” he said before the final training session. “We are trying to build a squad and we're conscious of potentially having four Nations League games in June.

"Stephen's always very firm that caps aren't given out, I very much feel that way as well.

“You have to earn them but equally you have to reward players who have been professional around maybe not being selected, not coming into the game and understand that disappointment. There will changes but the team hasn't been selected yet.”