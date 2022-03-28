Jim Crawford: 'It's huge, probably the most important U21 game to date'

Jim Crawford has challenged his Republic of Ireland U21 players to deliver the kind of performance and result in Sweden that can propel the team to a first major tournament – and put themselves in the picture for senior recognition.

The young Boys in Green face the Scandinavians tomorrow in the town of Borås, 40 minutes east of Gothenburg, in the qualifying phase for the Euro 2023 finals which will be held in Romania and Georgia next year.

An Irish men’s side has never reached the final stages of a major tournament at this level and this next Group F game is basically a case of make-or-break for a team that has produced mixed performances and results in the campaign.

Sweden sit top with 14 points from seven games but Italy are behind only on goal difference having played one less. Bosnia and Herzegovina sit third with eleven from eight and then Ireland are fourth with ten after six outings.

The group winner qualifies automatically with the runner-up entering a playoff.

“It’s in our hands,” said Crawford, “qualification is in our hands if we can win. Automatic qualification too, with Montenegro taking points off Italy the other night, so that’s certainly the aim to go and win the game.

“If we can, we go a point behind Sweden with a game in hand. And that’s our target for now. So it’s a huge game, it’s probably for me the most important U21s game to date.

“The players have got to deal with this kind of environment to go on and impress with the senior team. The players know the importance of it. It’s going to be a fantastic learning environment for them, to be playing in games of this stature.”

The manager has lost Festy Ebosele, Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson for the game for a mixture of reasons but everyone remaining is fit and available for a tie against a Swedish side beaten by a late, late goal in Tallaght last November.

Ireland have so far drawn away with a weak Luxembourg side, lost on the road to Montenegro and fallen short at home to Italy. Further slips can’t be entertained even if this is a group that is constantly throwing up unexpected results.

The Azzurri were held by Sweden and then by the capable Montenegrins while the Swedes could only draw in Bosnia and Herzegovina and left Dublin empty-handed. More twists and turns seem guaranteed before things wrap up in June.

“Look, we can all be disappointed when you drop points, certainly away to Montenegro, where we had quite a few claims for penalties that weren't given,” said the Ireland boss. “We got a penalty, we didn't score it.

“Against Luxembourg away, we had a penalty we didn't score and they're the fine margins. Had we scored them, we'd be in a totally different situation at the minute. But there's no point in looking back and being disappointed.

“You've got to look forward and learn and embrace those disappointments. This U21s team, yes it's about development, but how you develop is learning from adversity, learning from those mistakes and kick on as an individual, as a team hopefully to qualify for the European finals.

“But as an individual, can you tidy up on little things in your game that can springboard you into the senior team? We certainly have a talented group of players here that will do their country proud when we play Sweden tomorrow."

Ireland have beaten Sweden on the last three occasions the sides have met at U21 level. The previous two were games in the 2021 Euro qualifying campaign when they were bettered 3-1 in Kalmar and then 4-1 in Tallaght.

Both were under Stephen Kenny’s watch with Crawford an assistant. Among the players to feature across those ties were Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly.

Not a bad bunch.

Crawford was quick to point out that this is a very different bunch of players and Sweden have had yet more change with a new manager and seven new faces in this week’s squad since that 1-0 loss in Dublin four months ago.

“Cast your mind back to that last window, we played a really good game against them in Tallaght. Good shape, structure, caught them on the counter attack. We made a few changes in the game, Ferguson, Ferry, O’Neill came on to inject spark.

“We went on to win, albeit with the last kick of game. That would give you confidence. Our last three games against them we won. They’ll be aware of that and will want to turn us over. It makes it a really interesting contest tomorrow.”