Plenty for Kenny's Ireland to work on ahead of friendly with Lithuania

If you can’t be tested by the world’s finest, then it’s not a bad consolation to square up against their understudies.

Belgium didn’t have their Golden Generation in Dublin for Saturday’s friendly but there was an abundance of quality in the side Roberto Martinez sent out.

As he highlighted, this window was a bonus prize for avoiding the World Cup playoffs by topping their group and qualifying directly. Ireland are playing non-competitive games this week because they didn’t achieve either.

Their tunnel vision is on securing a second seed in October’s Euro 2024 draw from the six-game Nations League campaign, of which uncertainty still hangs over the scheduling.

Everything undertaken in this year’s 10 games carries the purpose of the road to Germany kicking off this week next year. There was much to celebrate in and around the centenary occasion but the sights are firmly fixed on ensuring Ireland’s tournament drought doesn’t extend till at least a decade by botching the Euros series.

In that context, Saturday’s 2-2 draw presented much to chew on. Not quite a tale of two contrasting halves but certainly different thirds.

Achieving consistency by eradicating the glitches and enhancing the strengths has to be the aim. Here we distill the best and worst of what the weekend produced from an Irish perspective before they go again on Tuesday against a Lithuanian outfit ranked 137 in the world.

THREE ASPECTS TO WORK WITH:

Shane Duffy’s attacking potency:

It was a familiar sight – the towering figure of Shane Duffy roaming into, and staying within, the opposition box at the goal nearest the south stand of Aviva Stand. The only difference from his previous visits against Azerbaijan and Serbia which forced goals was the timing, towards the end of the first, rather than second, half.

The Brighton giant could have reverted to his defensive post once the immediate danger from a corner was cleared but he stayed put for the next phase from a throw-in and drew attention from a defence that left Chiedozie Obgene unmarked to nestle the equaliser.

Duffy’s aerial ability torments opposition teams and should be embraced instead of derided as incompatible with the style attached to Stephen Kenny. Just because Ireland are making a priority to keep possession shouldn’t render traditional habits as obsolete.

Chieo the Revelation:

He’s been a breath of fresh air off the pitch and the Cork striker is beginning to supply the oxygen that keeps Ireland alive in challenging situations on it as well.

Kenny had a decision to make due to the absence of injured go-to sole striker Adam Idah and it was Ogbene who assumed the responsibility, not Callum Robinson as had been tipped.

He hadn’t hidden his positional preference over the defensive duty he’s entrusted with at Rotherham and once again delivered in spades. With pace and workrate to burn, Ogbene was the first element of Ireland’s press.

A goal and an assist constituted a chunky return too. That’s three goals in six games, widening his marketability when the club transfer window opens in the summer.

Midfield depth:

Goalkeeping and central defence are the areas Ireland are best stocked in when it comes to international calibre options but the midfield zone that appeared to be light on alternatives is beginning to swell too.

Both first-choices Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen endured sticky spells on Saturday, the latter especially so in the first half and it was surprising that Hendrick was the one hooked for Alan Browne with 15 minutes remaining.

With James McCarthy unlikely to add to his 43 caps and Harry Arter all but retired from the international scene, Browne is best placed to compete for one of the two midfield berths.

THREE ASPECTS TO WORK ON:

Rigid formation:

Kenny demurred when asked about why he switched to 4-3-3 for the late siege, noting the impression could only be gleaned by interchangeable positions in the 3-4-2-1 structure he’s employed since the visit to Portugal last September.

The system, however, does leave Ireland exposed to being overloaded in the middle, as Belgium feasted upon in the opening third. During one spell, the visitors bossed possession by 80%. Teams don’t have to be at their level to repeat the trend of triangular passing movements leaving Ireland starved of the ball.

Avoiding late stress:

Over half of the 23 goals scored in Kenny’s 21 games at the helm have arrived on or beyond the 85th minute mark. It’s not a bad trait to possess, one bizarrely thrown Mick McCarthy’s way during his brief second spell at the helm.

But it cannot be relied upon to repeatedly conjure rescue acts. Invariably, composure is compromised against the clock and the cuter teams will absorb the sense of desperation.

Static set-piece statues:

Much was made of Anthony Barry’s contribution in maximising Ireland’s frees and corners – goals against Qatar, Azerbaijan (home and away) as well as Luxembourg arising from rehearsed moves – but basic principles were abandoned for Belgium’s second goal.

Hans Vanaken had all the time in the world to head home, as had Sergej Milinković-Savic for Serbia at the same end. Most damning was the concession of the opener to Andorra from a free-kick, which Ireland tried counteract by marking zonally. Whatever system or approach is deployed, there’s no excusing a lack of concentration.