Jason Knight: Goals and assists are great - but hard work is the key

If there was a common denominator as the Republic of Ireland senior and U21 teams offered up players for media duties last week then it was the hoops through which most of the players were having to jump to keep their careers in gear.

Troy Parrott spoke of how football was a “weird sport” after his trio of loan moves from Tottenham Hotspur. Conor Hourihane, on loan at Sheffield United, all but sounded the death knell on his time with Aston Villa, while Tyreik Wright explained how he still held out hope for a future at the Birmingham club.

Lee O’Connor and Mark McGuinness both opened up about how they had to cut the chord with Celtic and Arsenal respectively and move down a rung or two in the English ladder. O’Connor has had to reboot at League Two Tranmere Rovers, McGuinness has landed in the second tier with Cardiff City.

We could go on but you get the picture.

Here’s a thing: if we were to give every one of Stephen Kenny’s starting XI a ranking based on their club’s position in England’s four-tier, 92-club professional pyramid then your average Republic of Ireland player is playing for a side hovering between fifth and sixth in the Championship.

Sheffield United, basically. Or Blackburn Rovers.

Bear in mind, too, that the starting side Kenny put out against Belgium was pretty close to his best. Add the 12 subs into the above equation and the average Irish player on duty at the weekend is plying his trade in the bottom half of the Championship.

He's a Blackpool player, basically.

Kenny, unlike some of his predecessors as Irish boss, has always been at pains to talk up his players rather than run them down but there was an honest appraisal of the level at which he is drawing his raw materials after the 2-2 draw with the Belgians.

The Ireland manager spoke about how he had asked his players to “elevate” their performances for their country when compared to their clubs. It was an interesting insight and one that can be seen on the field of play.

Matt Doherty was superb at times for Ireland, even when he wasn’t getting a look-in at Spurs. Callum Robinson found a rich vein of scoring form with Ireland that he hasn’t been able to match at West Brom and Jeff Hendrick’s isolation while at Newcastle United in recent times was in stark contrast to his resurrection in green.

Maybe the most spectacular example of a man playing above his day-to-day station is Chiedozie Ogbene who needed just a handful of minutes at the end of a summer friendly against Hungary in Budapest last year to hit the ground running for his country.

Three goals in the five appearances made since have only been the headlines on a superb body of work that was added to again two days ago with his brilliant overhead goal and the chase and cross that set up Alan Browne’s late equaliser.

“Chieo has been a breath of fresh air ever since he came into the squad,” said Jason Knight. “He is great around the place and obviously his performances have been excellent. We just need more from that and the rest of the squad moving forward.”

It would be wrong to say that Ogbene and others aren’t doing it for their clubs. Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is a paid-up member of his fan club and admitted late last year that he would love to sign the Irish attacker up to a five-year deal at the League One club if he could.

Knight is another to have earned rave reviews at club level. Made captain at Derby County by Wayne Rooney, the Dubliner was linked with Newcastle United, Leeds United and Burnley earlier this season and he has made some eye-catching displays for Ireland with the away games in Andorra and Luxembourg springing to mind.

Saturday wasn’t quite his night. They can’t all be.

“No, not every game, but I expect a lot from myself,” he admitted. “Goals and assists would be great, but it is just to work really hard, and put the best performance in. That’s all the manager asks for and I think I done that.”

If nothing else then Knight’s inability to come up with the sort of decisive blows he wanted just goes to show again that progress is not linear, whether for a player or the collective, and yet the sense of an Ireland team going in the right direction is undeniable.

This latest result leaves them turning into tomorrow’s friendly against Lithuania at Lansdowne Road with just one defeat in their last eleven games. Belgium, Portugal and Serbia have all been held to draws in Dublin in the space of the last six months.

Their battling stalemate with Roberto Martinez’s B-team came 12 months almost to the day since that dreadful 1-0 defeat at home to Luxembourg at an empty Aviva Stadium. This is clearly a side that has elevated itself since.

“Look, you always have tough times in your career,” said Knight. “That was a tough time for the country and for the squad but the progression we have seen throughout the last year, 18 months has been really good and there is still more to come.”