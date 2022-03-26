Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return for Denmark with a goal

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score for Denmark on what was his first international appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last June.
The Brentford midfielder came on at half-time of Denmark's friendly clash with the Netherlands to huge applause from all around the ground, including Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.
The 30-year-old won his 110th cap at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of his former club Ajax.
Just two minutes later he produced a terrific finish into the top corner from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.
It wasn't enough to inspire the Danes to victory as the Netherlands ran out 4-2 winners on the night.
Christian Eriksen, ladies and gentlemen 👏👏👏👏👏— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 26, 2022
Makes a sensational comeback for Denmark, coming on at half time.
Scores not even two minutes later.
Just unbelievable.
Virgin Media Two pic.twitter.com/0tQzNVAUiG