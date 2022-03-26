Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return for Denmark with a goal

It was Eriksen's first international appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last June
Watch: Christian Eriksen marks return for Denmark with a goal

Denmark's Christian Eriksen (2ndR) of Denmark scores a goal during the friendly football match between the Netherlands and Denmark at the Johan-Cruijff ArenA on March 26, 2022 in Amsterdam. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 22:13
TJ Galvin

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score for Denmark on what was his first international appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last June.

The Brentford midfielder came on at half-time of Denmark's friendly clash with the Netherlands to huge applause from all around the ground, including Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.

The 30-year-old won his 110th cap at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of his former club Ajax.

Just two minutes later he produced a terrific finish into the top corner from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.

It wasn't enough to inspire the Danes to victory as the Netherlands ran out 4-2 winners on the night.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Belgium - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene: Belgium are the world No 1 team and we matched them today
England v Switzerland - Alzheimer's Society International - Wembley Stadium Harry Kane closing in on England scoring landmark after goal against Switzerland
Chiedozie Ogbene reacts after receiving treatment during the game 26/3/2022 Republic of Ireland: How they rated
<p>Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny</p>

Stephen Kenny: 'To win the game would not have flattered us at all'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up