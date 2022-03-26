Stephen Kenny: 'To win the game would not have flattered us at all'

Stephen Kenny lauded the contribution of John Egan in stemming the Belgium barrage in the first half of Saturday’s friendly which laid a foundation to eking out a 2-2 draw.

Ireland found themselves trailing to Michy Batshuayi’s 12th minute opener and being outplayed at Aviva Stadium before engineering a turnaround which yielded a leveller through Chiedozie Ogbene before the break.

Hans Vanaken and Alan Browne swapped goals in the second half to conclude an entertaining evening for the 48,808 turnout.

Egan had broken into the Ireland team during Mick McCarthy’s reign and has consolidated his position in the most competitive area for places in the team, taking the captain’s armband on occasions and opening the scoring in Portugal.

“I thought John Egan changed a lot in that period,” said Kenny.

“His press from left centre-back was so aggressive. He made critical challenges and forced them onto the back foot.

“I felt he was very influential when we needed someone to be, both in terms of spectacular challenges, jumping from the halfway line to 25 yards from their goal in tackles, and also to carry the ball out and be able to use it as well.”

On the game, the manager was disappointed about the manner of the two goals conceded but stressed the importance of competing with such high-calibre nations in preparation for the Nations League and European Championship campaigns.

“It was a high technical standard game - end to end really overall,” he noted.

“I’m disappointed by both goals we conceded. The second one was only the second goal we’ve conceded from a corner in my 21 games.

“However, I thought the determination and quality we showed to come back score the two goals was hugely encouraging.

“To win the game would not have flattered us at all.

“We were quite aggressive in being able to get in front of our man and we committed players to a high press. It was relentless. That requires a huge amount of energy and you can't carry one player even slightly against a team of that quality in that situation.

“We were willing to leave ourselves one against one at the back.

“We don't want to be in a low block playing against them. You could play a mid block against them and not get out and it's a slow death. We're not having that, we don't want that. We want to try and affect the game.”