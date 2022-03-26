Chiedozie Ogbene: Belgium are the world No 1 team and we matched them today

Man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene insists Ireland weren’t overawed by facing the world’s top side and deservedly held Belgium to a draw.

Ogbene’s acrobatic overhead kick drew Ireland level before the break and his fellow Corkman Alan Browne sprung from the bench to make it 2-2 with five minutes remaining.

It’s been an epic eight months for Ogbene, who only won his first of six caps last June as a late substitute in Hungary. He’s now bagged three international goals.

“It’s a great moment for myself and everyone with the team,” said the Rotherham United man, deployed as Ireland’s No 9.

“We were 2-1 down and the easiest thing to do would be to sit back and accept defeat but we didn’t do that.

“We showed character and determination and it took a lot out of us to get something out of the game.

“Belgium are the world No 1 team and we matched them today. That is how far we have come in the last 12 months. We want to be up there with the best and this is where we want to play.”

The 24-year-old from Grange also spoke of the tactical battle they encountered against a Belgium side showing wholesale changes from their strongest selection.

“The way we set up to match them was slightly different as they had a lot of midfielders dropping deep,” he said.

“We took time to suss them out and rectify the problem but in the second half we came out and knew what we had to do.

“It was just unfortunate that we gave away a set piece, we’re disappointed. But the character of the boys is not to give up and you could see in the last five minutes how high we were pressing.

“That is the style we want - high energy and high intensity and against the world no 1s, it’s credit to the boys and everyone here.”

He concluded: “We believe in ourselves and we have worked hard to get here and we want to show what we are capable of. We can’t worry about the opposition and that’s not being arrogant, we can only control what we can control. Hard work will get you something in this business.”