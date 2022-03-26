Republic of Ireland: How they rated

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Caoimhin Kelleher 6.

With Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers absent, it was only a second ever start for the Cork man. Ireland's four-match run of not conceding was ended by Michy Batshuayi’s 12th minute opener. In truth, the Liverpool custodian did not have much to do between the posts on his third cap.

Matt Doherty 6.

Reinvigorated at Tottenham, Doherty wasn’t able to get forward in the first half as Thorgan Hazard was playing high up the pitch. The Dubliner did try to change that after the turnaround. Didn’t have the desired effect although defended well.

Seamus Coleman 6.

The captain again lined out on the right of the back three. Was caught out by Batshuayi’s early goal. But the Everton defender made a powerful start to the second half to set up chances. He was credited with an own goal off Hans Vanaken’ header to make it 2-1.

Shane Duffy 6.

Centre of the back three, the Derry native’s knock-down set up Chiedozie Ogbene’s equaliser to make it 1-1. Almost conceded an own goal just before the hour when deflecting a Batshuayi wide. As usual, gave 100% but was unable to match his scoring threat of recent games.

John Egan 7.

Perhaps Ireland's best defender on the left of the back three. Clearly a first choice under Stephen Kenny. His partnership with Duffy and Coleman seems set going forward. The Sheffield United man gave as good as he got against Charles De Ketelaere and Hans Vanaken,

James McClean 6.

In the centenary game, Ireland’s most capped player earned his 89th cap at left wing-back. He did give Alexis Saelemaekers a tough time and the defender was subbed at half time. The 32-year-old didn’t make enough use of plenty of space after the interval before being taken off late on.

Jeff Hendrick 6.

Following a loan move to QPR from Newcastle, Stephen Kenny has kept faith in the Dubliner in central midfield. Up against Leander Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans, he struggled to get in the game in the opening 30 minutes. Came more into the tie in the first quarter of the second half before being subbed off on 76 minutes.

Josh Cullen 7.

A player who plays his football in Belgium. Up against Dendoncker and Tielemans, like Hendrick, he took time to find his rhythm. First half corners and set pieces were not up to the standard required. But to his credit, Cullen dug deep and was much better in possession in a more even second half midfield battle.

Jason Knight 6.

The only outfield change from the side who faced Luxemburg back in November 2021. As usual, was full of running on the left of the front three. Failed to make the most of an early second half opportunity at 1-1. Replaced for the last 15 minutes.

Chiedozie Ogbene 8.

The find of the Stephen Kenny era. It’s now three goals in six appearances for the Cork striker as his overhead kick drew the team level in the first half. The former Limerick player turned provider for Alan Browne’s header to make it 2-2.

Callum Robinson 6.

Following six goals recently in a Green jersey, the West Brom attacker had after a quiet first 45 minutes. But two chances in a matter of seconds two minutes after the interval should have seen him add to that tally as his effort was cleared off the line by Jason Denayer,

SUBS: Alan Browne 7 (for Hendrick 76). Off the bench, the Preston playmaker made his mark by heading in to make it 2-2 with his first international goal in a year five minutes from full time.

Will Keane 5 (for Knight 76). Given the number 9 shirt, a second cap for the Wigan striker. But unlike Browne, didn't make an impact.

Ryan Manning (for McClean 80). Not on long enough to mark. A late cameo for the Galway man to secure his fifth cap, coming on the left of the defence.

Troy Parrott (for Robinson 90 + 2). Not on long enough to mark.