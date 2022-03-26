Ogbene's equaliser leaves Ireland all square at the break with Belgium

Ogbene's equaliser leaves Ireland all square at the break with Belgium

Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his equaliser

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 17:56
John Fallon

Chiedozie Ogbene's third international goal has drawn Ireland level at half-time of today’s friendly against Belgium after Michy Batshuayi had fired the world’s highest ranking team ahead.

Belgium’s shadow team took just 12 minutes to hit the front, Batshuayi displaying neat footwork to control a pass from Hans Vanaken on the left side of the box and curl a powerful shot around the outstretched hand of Caoimhín Kelleher.

The €40m striker – currently on loan at Besiktas in Turkey – was unsuccessful in trying to catch out the Corkman again by skewing a shot wide of the near post and only Josh Cullen’s deflection preventing him from getting another effort on target.

Chasing shadows for long periods, Ireland gained some respite on 34 minutes – and their first attempt on target – when McClean won a corner off Alexis Saelemaekers.

Simon Mignolet’s flap from the resultant Cullen delivery gave another Ireland another chance from a throw-in and when the ball was fed to Callum Robinson on the left, he stood up a cross to the far post.

The presence of Shane Duffy caused chaos in the Belgian defence and Ogbene brilliantly executed an overhead kick past the ex-Liverpool ‘keeper.

Up to then, the loudest reaction from the home crowd – looking considerably light in number on the predicted full-house – came when Thierry Henry appeared on the big screen. It was the first time Belgium’s coach has been in Dublin since his infamous handball against Ireland in the 2010 World Cup playoff.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene, J Knight; C Robinson.

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): S Mignolet; D Boyata, J Denayer, A Theate; A Saelemaekers; Y Tielemans, L Dendoncker; T Hazard; C De Ketelaere, H Vanaken; M Batshuayi.

Referee: Nicolas Walsh (Scotland)

More in this section

Jason Knight 25/3/2022 Stephen Kenny has named his side for the clash with Belgium
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium Ireland's Euro U17 hopes in the balance after shock loss to Finland
Savannah McCarthy and Saoirse Noonan 30/10/2021 Ireland defender McCarthy dealt a major blow with ruptured ACL
<p> Cork City goalkeeper Abby McCarthy looks dejected after Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton's goal during their side's SSE Airtricity Women's National League tie at Tolka park. Photograph MOya Nolan</p>

Women's National League round up: Shels in seventh heaven

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up