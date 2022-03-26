Ogbene's equaliser leaves Ireland all square at the break with Belgium

Chiedozie Ogbene's third international goal has drawn Ireland level at half-time of today’s friendly against Belgium after Michy Batshuayi had fired the world’s highest ranking team ahead.

Belgium’s shadow team took just 12 minutes to hit the front, Batshuayi displaying neat footwork to control a pass from Hans Vanaken on the left side of the box and curl a powerful shot around the outstretched hand of Caoimhín Kelleher.

The €40m striker – currently on loan at Besiktas in Turkey – was unsuccessful in trying to catch out the Corkman again by skewing a shot wide of the near post and only Josh Cullen’s deflection preventing him from getting another effort on target.

Chasing shadows for long periods, Ireland gained some respite on 34 minutes – and their first attempt on target – when McClean won a corner off Alexis Saelemaekers.

Simon Mignolet’s flap from the resultant Cullen delivery gave another Ireland another chance from a throw-in and when the ball was fed to Callum Robinson on the left, he stood up a cross to the far post.

The presence of Shane Duffy caused chaos in the Belgian defence and Ogbene brilliantly executed an overhead kick past the ex-Liverpool ‘keeper.

Up to then, the loudest reaction from the home crowd – looking considerably light in number on the predicted full-house – came when Thierry Henry appeared on the big screen. It was the first time Belgium’s coach has been in Dublin since his infamous handball against Ireland in the 2010 World Cup playoff.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene, J Knight; C Robinson.

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): S Mignolet; D Boyata, J Denayer, A Theate; A Saelemaekers; Y Tielemans, L Dendoncker; T Hazard; C De Ketelaere, H Vanaken; M Batshuayi.

Referee: Nicolas Walsh (Scotland)