Women's National League round up: Shels in seventh heaven

Champions Shelbourne had far too much for Cork City to deal with while Peamount United defeated DLR Waves in their top of the table clash.

Shelbourne 7-0 Cork City

Last season’s champions were dominant at Tolka Park running in seven goals. The first of the Reds goals came in 14th minute, the Cork defence cleared a corner, only for Jess Gargan to find Shauna Fox who slotted home. Shels got their second shortly after, also from a corner, this time Noelle Murray getting on the scoresheet.

Jess Stapleton starred late in the first half scoring twice to make it 4-0. Shels made a raft of changes at half-time and it didn't take long for them to add to their lead with Gloria Douglas scoring and Jemma Quinn netting her first competitive goal for the club. Katie O'Dowd got a goal in added time to put the home side into seventh heaven.

Peamount United 3-2 DLR Waves

Peamount's experience showed in this top of the table clash as they held off a DLR Waves second half fight-back to ensure their 100% record remained intact.

The 2020 champions stunned the Waves with two early goals. Tiegan Ruddy's corner was headed in by Erin McLaughlin inside the opening ten minutes. Moments later Ruddy once again was the provider and played in Lauren Kelly who doubled the lead.

Aine O'Gorman, as she often does, chipped in with a goal to make it 3-0 at half-time. But Waves hit back in the second period with Mia Dodd's long-range effort finding its way into the net. The visitors kept the pressure on and eventually got a second through a screamer from Oleta Griffin.

Wexford Youths 3-1 Treaty United

Wexford were relatively comfortable winners against a resilient Treaty United side. The Youths applied pressure early on but could not breakdown the Treaty defence. Kylie Murphy eventually broke the deadlock just before the break.

Treaty goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell was impressive, but could do nothing to prevent Wexford's second, with Ellen Molloy finding herself in the right place to steer home a well-worked move.

Murphy added a third late on the put a gloss on the scoreline. Wexford showed their quality, with Emma O'Donoghue particularly good.

Athlone Town 3-1 Galway WFC

An even game at Athlone Town Stadium saw the home side ultimately run out winners. The first half was an arm wrestle with both sides finding it difficult to create anything clear cut.

In the second half Athlone made more of their possession and broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when Gillian Keenan took down a ball from a corner and finished confidently. Ten minutes later, it was another set piece that led to a second Athlone goal.

Kelsey Munroe swung in a freekick from the right, and it found its way into the net. Galway hit back instantaneously with Aoife Thompson heading home a cross straight after kick-off. Gillian Keenan got her second late on to ensure the points went to Athlone.

Sligo Rovers 1-3 Bohemians

Bohs were the only away side to win this week, as they saw off a hard-working Sligo. The Dublin side got an early goal from a Katie Burdis corner, with Chloe Darby heading home. Remarkably, Sligo goalkeeper Kristen Sample scored what looked to be an equalizer, only for it to be ruled out due to it coming directly from an indirect free-kick.

Sinead Taylor doubled the away side's lead and she added a second later on as The Gypsies hit their groove. Late in the game Emma Hansberry scored a consolation free-kick for Sligo.