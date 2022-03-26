Ireland's Euro U17 hopes in the balance after shock loss to Finland

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA European U17 Championships suffered a blow this afternoon following a 3-2 defeat to Finland in Portugal.

Cork City's Franco Umeh had twice given Ireland the lead in the crucial Group 8 Elite Round qualifier but goals from Julio Freitas Von Hellens and substitutes Lauri Laine and Yilson Lika earned the Finnish youngsters the three points at the Parque Desportivo Sant'Ana, Penalva Castelo.

Ireland are not mathematically out of contention to progress to the finals in Israel but they now need a comprehensive victory over Bulgaria in Portugal on Tuesday and results elsewhere to also go their way.

Colin O'Brien's side started impressively and almost took the lead in the 11th minute when Umeh pounced on an error by

goalkeeper and captain Alex Ramula but his shot clipped the outside of the near post.

Umeh wouldn’t be denied for long though and minutes later- after Ramula parried a Kevin Zefi cross onto the crossbar - he tucked the ball home from close range.

Ireland had a chance to double their lead midway through the half when Zefi was brought down inside the penalty area but Ramula atoned for his earlier mistakes as he stretched low to his right to save Mark O’Mahony’s spot-kick.

That miss would prove decisive as Finland snatched an equaliser shortly before the half-time break when

Julio Freitas Von Hellens rose highest and headed Juho Talvitie’s corner just inside the far left post.

O’Brien’s side regrouped during the interval and regained the lead on 51 minutes when Umeh grabbed his second when heading Zefi’s cross into the far top left corner.

But Finland, to their credit, continued to battle and drew level in the 78th minute when a quick free from Aaro Toivonen released Lauri Laine, who rifled a stunning left foot effort into the bottom corner.

Finland continued to press and their efforts were rewarded just four minutes later when Cathal Heffernan failed to cut out a Tomas Galvez cross with Yilson Lika blasting home from close range for the winning goal.

Republic of Ireland: Doherty; Savshak, Heffernan, Curtis, O’Brien; Murphy (Lipsiuc 71), Vata, Mullen (Martin Sean McHale 79); Umeh (Bloxham 65), O’Mahony, Zefi.

Finland: Ramula; Naamo, Freitas Von Hellens, Eero, Galvez; Talvitie, Terrnava (Kekarainen (85), Toivonen, Tiihonen (Lika 61); Hanninen (Laine 66), Jalonen.

Referee: Besfort Kasumi (Kosovo)