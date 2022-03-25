Keane's quick start helps Treaty to first home win

Treaty United 2-1 Waterford

Treaty United secured their first home points of the season with a somewhat surprising victory over Waterford at Markets Field. Goals in either half from Matt Keane and Enda Curran helped the Limerick side avoid a third loss in as many outings.

Waterford played over half an hour with just 10 men after Tunmise Sobowale received his marching orders for a poor challenge on Curran after 55 minutes. They did make a contest of it late on, when Anthony Wordsworth headed home, to put the minimum between them.

The hosts were without a number of players, including Sean Guerins and Lee Devitt while captain Jack Lynch wasn’t included in the matchday squad.

It is now back-to-back defeats for the Blues, having lost their last Munster derby clash, away to Cork City.

Midfielder Keane opening the scoring after just six minutes. A left-wing cross came found its way to the Kerryman, thanks to a slight touch from Enda Curran. Keane drilled low, first time, for his first of the season.

The visitors dominated the possession for the remainder of the opening half, but rarely threatened to breach a well-organised home rear-guard. One opening came through Niall O’Keefe. The midfielder received the ball with his back to goal before turning and shooting 12 yards, only to be denied by a flying Jack Brady save.

It remained 1-0 at the interval but Waterford’s evening was ruined early in the second half.

Tunmise Sobowale received a straight red card for an extremely strong challenge on Enda Curran. After consulting with his linesman, Gavin Colfer dismissed the defender.

Curran looked certain to leave the action – hobbling his way around for a couple of minutes. But after a word with the bench, he rejoined play and trotted into the box where he met the cross of Charlie Fleming to double the lead.

Looking certain to take the win, Treaty sat off and allowed Waterford back into the game. Substitute Wordsworth headed home following a superb save from Jack Brady.

The game was wide open and chances came on the counter attack for subs Joel Coustrain and Willie Armshaw, both denied by the experienced Brian Murphy.

Despite a handful of openings for Waterford, Brady foiled them. He proved to be a safe pair of hands to move United back into the promotion play-off spots. He denied Cian Kavanagh’s header in stoppage time to seal a first home win since September.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, Gorman, Walsh, Ludden; Keane, McNamara, Collins (Armshaw 76), Christopher; Curran (Coustrain 76); Hanlon (George 60).

Waterford FC: Murphy; Sobowale, Nolan, Joshua, Milambo (Wordsworth 62); Patterson (Idowu 73), Griffin, O’Keefe (Britton 62), En-Neyah, Armando, Kavanagh.

Referee: Gavin Cofler.