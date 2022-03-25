Verdon sparks Longford to inflict first defeat on Galway

Longford Town 2 Galway United 1

Gaining belief and confidence, Longford Town chalked up a hugely encouraging win at Bishopsgate. Gary Cronin’s outfit came from behind to secure a morale boosting victory as Galway United suffered a first defeat of the campaign.

There was plenty to admire about the determined manner Longford battled throughout as the midlanders responded following a disappointing start.

In an extremely competitive division, several clubs believe that promotion can be attained so Longford celebrated this splendid triumph.

Goals from captain Sam Verdon and Darren Craven decorated a spirited Longford display as the full complement of spoils were earned.

Initially prompted by Conor McCormack and David Hurley’s midfield industry, the visitors’ were typically hard working early on.

United were rewarded in the 11th minute as a bizarre own goal from Mick McDonnell edged John Caulfield’s charges ahead.

With attackers Wilson Waweru and Stephen Walsh pressed high up the pitch, the Tribesmen forced a mix up between goalkeeper Luke Dennison and McDonnell.

Despite that significant setback Longford improved as the first half wore on with a Dean McMenamy free kick forced a save from Conor Kearns.

A minute before the break, though, Longford were back trading on terms as Gary Cronin’s charges ruthlessly punished a Galwegian lapse in concentration.

Ryan Graydon’s cross was bundled over the line by Sam Verdon with the teams departing deadlocked at the interval.

After the restart it was similarly tight and tense, but United’s set pieces were causing the home team some problems.

In the 61st minute a McCormack free kick was met by a Charlie Lyons header, but Longford survived the scare.

Another McCormack delivery on 72 located Killian Brouder, but his header went narrowly over the bar.

Longford pounced for a delightful goal in the 77th minute as Darren Craven unleashed a powerful drive, and the United net was rattled.

United came close with four minutes remaining, but McDonnell made a brave block to thwart substitute Jordan Adeyemo.

It was a crucial intervention from McDonnell as Cronin’s side subsequently closed out the deal.

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barnett, Lynch; Molloy (Barker, 87), Robinson, McMenamy, Graydon; Craven; Verdon (Warfield, 76).

Galway United: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Lyons, Brouder, Hemmings (O'Shea, 57); McCarthy (Lomboto, 85), McCormack, Hurley, Rowe (Boylan, 57); Waweru (Adeyemo, 67), Walsh.

Referee: Oliver Moran.