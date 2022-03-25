Seasonal green shoots have wilted before...but hope springs for Kenny

When the seasons change, the sun comes out and there’s a clean slate, the natural tendency is to start the international year with renewed optimism.

Take the last handful for example; in 2018, there was Declan Rice’s senior debut in Turkey, followed 12 months later by Mick McCarthy’s second coming as manger.

Covid-19 delayed the 2020 version but there was still the stimulus of Stephen Kenny’s premature elevation to the hotseat.

At the start of this week last year, the chatter centred on a fast start towards ending Ireland’s 20-year wait for a World Cup appearance.

All of the above ended disappointingly, with Rice’s subsequent defection rivalling the defeat at home to Luxembourg for optimal shock value.

The 2022 sequel doesn’t carry the same stakes because there’s no tournament endgame on the line in the Nations League campaign nor significance to the four friendlies bookending the 10-game schedule.

Kenny has pocketed his contract for next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers and it would take a cataclysmic meltdown in results for the FAI to go nuclear at the end of the year by invoking the cut-price escape clause they insisted on inserted into the fresh terms.

The capture of Belgium by the FAI as the name atop of their season-ticket offering was always likely to enhance the public appeal for a team that finished 2021 on a high.

So too was the scheduling of fixtures. The three most high-profile games of the six — against Belgium, Ukraine and Scotland — are on Saturdays, this one and Scotland at the family-friendly kick-off times of 5pm.

This year will also test the theory that this really is the young Ireland team it has been sold as. Kenny has dished out 12 debuts over his 20 matches at the helm — not 15 as he’s erroneously repeated — and only three started his last game.

The average age of the selection that started the 3-0 victory in Luxembourg four months ago was just over 26, a year beneath the XI picked for the scoreless draw against Portugal three days earlier.

Of the newcomers over Kenny's tenure, only Gavin Bazunu had solidified himself as a cast-iron first-choice.

Adam Idah’s failure to get off the mark had left him vulnerable while Chiedozie Ogbene, at 24, is hardly a rookie and won’t be a guaranteed regular until he steps up his club status from League One. He admitted as much himself this week.

Both Bazunu and Idah aren’t around for this window, which concludes against Lithuania on Tuesday, due to illness and injury respectively, but the double-header is opportune for the bolter who turned the final qualifier on its head.

In shining armour: Jason Knight proved to be Ireland's saviour against Luxembourg. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Ireland were staring into stalemate against Luxembourg and a fourth-placed finish in the table before Jason Knight replaced Idah just past the hour mark.

His driving runs delivered the missing dimension that was key to a three-goal blitz and should have, on the spot, insulated his place on the next team-sheet.

At only 21, Knight is a leader for Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, amid the most challenging stage of their history, and has the repertoire to oscillate between the midfield and forward lines. His inclusion would back-up Kenny’s pre-match declaration.

“We’re not playing Belgium to contain and nick something on the break, or try and get a set-piece, or play a low block,” said the manager.

“I’m just not going to do that. We’ve got good enough players to go and take the game to Belgium. Will they force you on the back foot at times? Inevitably that can be the case because they've got a lot of quality but it’s certain our ambition is to do well.”

Kenny was talking in the context of Belgium’s squad which demonstrates it’s the world’s top team only in name that Ireland is facing.

An entire team of regulars from their golden generation have been left behind as Roberto Martinez expands his artillery for the World Cup by surveying options solely from the batch carrying 50 caps or less.

His counterpart’s most noteworthy omission among his array of stalwarts has, due to the accessibility of social media, transpired to be Darren Randolph.

Man-of-the-match on the last of 50 caps against Bulgaria all of 15 months ago, the goalkeeper hasn’t featured since and not shy about reminding his audience of his availability.

Initially the absence was due to injury but it’s difficult to escape the impression that his manager remains miffed at Randolph’s decision to stay behind last June.

“I called Darren into the summer squad in place of Mark Travers but he couldn’t make it because he didn’t feel right with his injuries,” observed Kenny, who drafted in uncapped pair James Talbot and Max O’Leary this week following the withdrawals of Travers and Bazunu “Darren is still only 34 and I’d certainly love to see him go and play club matches. I’ve been sort of consistent with all those players who haven’t just not got games but aren’t in their squads.”

The squad called up enjoyed a relaxing build-up, their training schedule interspersed with some golf and a meal away from the goldfish bowl of their Castleknock Hotel base.

“We had time to spend together and bond,” explained captain Séamus Coleman about the five-day lead-in. “It’s very hard to explain unless you’re in the group but we always love coming away and don’t see as a chore.”

A packed Aviva Stadium will seem a world away from the emptiness, on and off the pitch, of that Luxembourg nadir 12 months ago.

Overcoming their first heavyweight of the Kenny era, albeit against Belgium’s shadow squad in a friendly, would firmly banish the demons of the latest in a long line of false starts to a year.