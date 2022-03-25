David Harrington providing more than crumbs of comfort for Cork City

The goalkeeper nicknamed Crumbs after his father called Biscuits has been rock solid between the posts for Cork City this season.

In David Harrington’s first full season as first-choice stopper, his five clean sheets in six matches have been instrumental in City soaring to the First Division summit.

One goal conceded over 540 minutes, Galway United’s close-range winner in the first home fixture, constitutes an impressive record for the man entrusted with the gloves by Colin Healy.

Mention the name Harrington around Cork and David’s father Phil is acclaimed.

City’s league-winning goalkeeper from the 1993 season even appeared 22 years later, as a 41-year-old emergency custodian in a European tie against Ekranas in Lithuania.

Forever known as Biscuits, it wasn’t lost on those of a certain vintage when his son first gained promotion to the squad as a rookie.

“The fellas down in Cork call me Crumbs,” explained David.

“I blame Steven Beattie for that one. It’s his fault mainly, as well as Johnny Dunleavy, because it caught on a small bit and unfortunately that’s the one.”

Harrington has been anything but flaky as the last line of defence, seamlessly succeeding another legendary netminder, Mark McNulty, for the final four games of last season.

It’s not just his Dad that he’s following in the pantheon of goalkeeping greats, with time on his side at the age of 22.

“Yeah, I want to make a name for myself at the club,” he said of emulating the likes of Mick Devine and the late Alex Ludzic.

“If I keep working hard, listening to what Nults and my old man have to say, I think I will be good enough and hopefully one day I’ll go down as one of the good goalkeepers that played for Cork City.”

The pressure to follow the family tradition was never applied from his Dad, only a gentle suggestion when he was 14 and more immersed in Gaelic.

“I was a midfielder back then, playing for Douglas Hall and Douglas GAA, and then my old man said ‘why don’t you give it a shot?’

“I went in goal, enjoyed it and kept getting better as the years went on.

“I probably actually preferred GAA until I was 16 and made a decision to stick with football. It’s proven to be a good decision.

“My Dad was a great goalkeeping coach when I had him. When we get the match video sent, he’ll analyse it with me, seeing what I’ve done good and what I’ve done bad.

“It’s a learning curve. Everything he says I take in because it’s only going to make me better. I listen to Nults as well and it can only improve me in the long run.”

The latest footage landing in the Harrington household was David’s first appearance in an Ireland jersey. Albeit it came in a non-competitive Under-20 international against the amateur selection on Tuesday, the run-out was an honour he never anticipated.

“I’d say this was the first time my name was even mentioned in the FAI,” he confessed about his belated recognition. “You could probably say I’m a late developer but I was delighted to get the call and keep a clean sheet in the 45 minutes I played. To have my family there was a proud moment.”

Tonight it’s back to club duty, City hosting bottom side Athlone before another bumper crowd at Turner’s Cross.

“It’s the biggest club in the country,” asserted Harrington about his boyhood club. “Getting 4,900 against Galway and then 4,200 against Cobh is unbelievable crowds in the First Division.

“We want to win the league this year but nothing has been won yet. We got three wins over a week there but we’ve got to do it again - every week, non-stop.

“We’re so fit and strong that we’ll run teams asunder. It’s about keeping more clean sheets and winning more games now.”

On the injury front, Ruairi Keating has been added to a list of casualties that features Gordon Walker, Dylan McGlade, George Heaven, Alec Byrne, Cian Coleman and James Doona.

“We've watched Athlone’s games that they've been unlucky,” warned Healy. “They had plenty of chances against Galway and you can’t take any team in this division lightly.”