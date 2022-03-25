Simon Mignolet to start for Belgium against Ireland but Jérémy Doku misses out

Roberto Martinez set to bring in former Liverpool keeper for Aviva Stadium test 
Simon Mignolet is set to start for Belgium against Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 15:28
John Fallon

Simon Mignolet will get to meet one of his Liverpool successors, Caoimhín Kelleher, when the goalkeeping duo start for Belgium and Ireland respectively in the FAI’s Centenary friendly.

The departure of Mignolet from Anfield in 2019 facilitated further progression for Corkman Kelleher through the ranks, eventually to his present status as Alisson Becker’s understudy.

Mignolet – now back in Belgium playing for Club Brugge – will earn only his 32nd cap by the age of 34 because No 1 Thibaut Courtois has been excused and his back-up, Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg, is ruled out through injury. Roberto Martinez has selected only players with 50 caps or fewer, with a view to expanding his options for the World Cup in November.

"Dublin has a lot of Liverpool supporters, I played there once in pre-season,” explained the stopper.

“It's nice to return and experience the atmosphere again. Playing in those circumstances is also a good lesson for this young group of players."

"I've been through everything with Belgium. I'm proud to have 31 caps and been part of the squad 100 times in a role of back-up goalkeeper after someone like Courtois.

"I don't know if Casteels would have taken over my role as second goalkeeper but I’m here to help Belgium."

Jérémy Doku has withdrawn from the Belgium squad after the Rennes striker reported for duty nursing a calf injury. The nation ranked first in Fifa’s standings have a second friendly on Tuesday against Burkina Faso in Anderlecht.

