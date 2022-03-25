Caoimhin Kelleher urged to take his chance by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Caoimhin Kelleher has been handed a chance to make the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper’s jersey his own in Saturday’s friendly clash with world number one side Belgium.

The 23-year-old Liverpool keeper, who scored the winning penalty for his club in last month’s Carabao Cup final, has got the nod with number one Gavin Bazunu missing through illness and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers injured.

It will be Kelleher’s third senior appearance for his country, although he has had to remain patient after his own unavailability gave Manchester City’s Bazunu, currently on loan at Portsmouth, an opportunity in March last year.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: “Caoimhin will definitely start, that’s absolutely right, for sure. He’ll most likely play the two matches now, I think it’s fair to say, and deservedly so.

Gavin Bazunu misses out through illness (Niall Carson/PA)

“He’s had to be patient because of an unfortunate injury. He missed the last March camp with injury and Gavin Bazunu has come in and been absolutely outstanding.

“We’re on a run of four and a half games now consecutively without conceding a goal – and Caoimhin has played his part in that because he played against Qatar.

“In Caoimhin’s two matches to date against Qatar and Hungary, he hasn’t conceded a goal either, so he deserves his chance because he’s been absolutely excellent.”

Kelleher will hope similarly solid displays against the Belgians and Lithuania on Tuesday night will help him keep his place when competitive football returns in June with the start of a new Nations League campaign.

Kenny knows from experience that injuries and illness could have an impact on that, but is simply happy to have three keepers in addition to the more experienced Darren Randolph – who is not in the current squad – competing for a starting berth.

Asked which of Kelleher’s qualities stood out, he said: “His composure under pressure and his general athleticism, his ability to make brilliant saves.

“But obviously he’s been in a great environment at Liverpool for a few years now and training every day at a very high standard and playing in the games that he’s played in, so he’s got good experience.”