Coleman doesn't want to heap pressure on 'two exceptional goalkeepers' 

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman has urged caution when it comes to hyping up a golden generation of goalkeepers.

Stephen Kenny confirmed that Caoimhín Kelleher will start both home friendlies, against Belgium on Saturday and Lithuania, after both Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers were forced to withdraw from this squad this week.

Bazunu has established himself as Kenny’s No 1 this week last year against Luxembourg, after Travers endured a tortuous first competitive cap against Serbia four days earlier in the opening World Cup qualifier.

Not even Kelleher’s strides at Liverpool, where he’s become the understudy to Alisson and played most of their Cup games including the Carabao Cup final, has sparked a changeover at international level but the Cork man will get his chance this week.

It is universally accepted, given the age of Bazunu and Kelleher, that Ireland’s goalkeeping position is covered for the next decade but Coleman isn’t carried away with such assumptions.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s Centenary match against the world’s top ranked nation, who will name an experimental side, Coleman namechecked his fellow Donegal natives Shay Given and Packie Bonners as goalkeeping legends.

“Listen, it’s early days,” said the 33-year-old Everton full-back of Bazunu and Kelleher.

“Like everything you don’t want to put too much pressure on them at the minute.

“To be completely honest with you, they are two exceptional goalkeepers. What we see in training on a daily basis from both of them is both to a very, very high standard.

“They are both very humble lads which is important, and both very eager to have a career in the game. It’s early days for them but if they keep that mentality along with that quality they can go a long way. We’re very excited by how they train and how they play.”

Coleman listed his Ireland greats when asked about the players he looked up to.

“I'd better not mention anyone in the current squad because I'll upset someone before tomorrow's game having left them out,” he joked.

“I've been lucky to play with some great players with Ireland, Damien Duff comes to mind, Richard Dunne, Robbie Keane, Shay Given – they were really, really powerful players for Ireland.

“I suppose growing up, for me you would be looking at Roy Keane, how good he was for Ireland, how in certain games he carried them in big games, the Holland game, which was a memorable one.

“I know Jason McAteer scored, but Roy Keane's performance in that game was unbelievable. There are some Irish played before me that I can't remember, John Giles, Liam Brady, players like that, but they're the ones off the top of my head."

“I mentioned Shay not Packie, that might not go down too well. Packie, for us young lads growing up in Donegal, gave up his time plenty to come over to our local soccer club St Catherine’s, putting on local training sessions.

“He was always very good with his time – and we all remember the penalty save in the World Cup against Romania.”

Kenny reported a clean bill of health, suggesting Will Keane may see involvement in place of the injured Adam Idah.

“Will gives us another option,” Kenny said of the English-born striker, who made his Ireland debut in the last window in November against Portugal.

“Adam runs the channels, he’s a direct runner and someone who plays on the last line a lot. He’s a very quick athlete.

“Will is not that. He’s very good with his back to goal, he drops into pockets, he’s very intelligent, and has great awareness. He sees passes and scores headed goals. Injuries have interrupted his career. He’s been very unlucky and you need to have a degree of fortitude to come through that. When you’re injured for those periods, it can scar you mentally in relation to getting those full seasons of games. This is one season that he has really excelled, albeit in League One. He has scored 20 goals but I wouldn’t say that’s been his main contribution to Wigan. He’s contributed in so many other ways apart from his goals. He’s done well this season.”