Italy suffer fresh World Cup misery after shock play-off loss to North Macedonia

The European champions were stunned by an injury-time goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski
Italy suffer fresh World Cup misery after shock play-off loss to North Macedonia

A dejected Jorginho after Italy's shock defeat. Picture: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 22:52
James Whelan

European champions Italy will not feature at the World Cup later this year after a monumental upset defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final.

After stubborn defending repelled Italy for large spells of the contest in Palermo, the visitors capitalised in stoppage time thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski's strike to seal a 1-0 victory.

Latching on to a flick-on, Trajkovski got the ball out from under his feet before unleashing a stunning low drive from 25 yards out that beat the despairing dive of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goal sparked jubilation as players and coaches on the North Macedonia bench rushed on to the pitch as several Italian players were left with their head in their hands.

Nine months on from triumphing at Euro 2020, the Azzurri are left to reflect on a shock loss that means they will miss a second successive World Cup, having also been absent at the 2018 edition in Russia.

After one of the greatest wins in their history, North Macedonia, who at 67th in the world were ranked 61 places below Italy, can look forward to a play-off final against Portugal, who defeated Turkey 3-1.

Gareth Bale's double helped Wales overcome Austria 2-1 while Sweden edged out the Czech Republic 1-0 courtesy of Robin Quaison's extra-time winner

ITALY: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Mancini (Chiellini 90), Bastoni, Emerson Palmieri, Barella (Tonali 77), Jorginho, Verratti, Berardi (Joao Pedro 89), Immobile (Lorenzo Pellegrini 77), Insigne (Raspadori 64). 

NORTH MACEDONIA: Dimitrievski, Stefan Ristovski, Velkovski (Ristevski 86), Musliu, Alioski, Ademi (Askovski 59), Churlinov, Nikolov (Spirovski 59), Bardhi, Trajkovski, Milan Ristovski (Miovski 72). 

Referee: Clement Turpin (France).

.

More in this section

England U19 v Republic of Ireland U19 - UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifier Mohan seething at failure to punish England goalkeeper
Republic of Ireland U21's Press Conference "I don't think I've seen a better finisher since I've been playing"
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2010 - Qualifying Round - Group Six - England v Kazakhstan - Wembley Stadium Former England striker Jermain Defoe retires aged 39
Republic of Ireland U21's Press Conference

Tyreik Wright: I haven't been home to Cork in two years

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up