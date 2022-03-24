"I don't think I've seen a better finisher since I've been playing"

Andy Lyons is sure that his fellow Republic of Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson has all the attributes to make it at the top level.

Ferguson shot to fame at the age of just 14 when he made his Bohemians debut against Chelsea in a friendly and followed it up with a first competitive appearance for the Dalymount Park club against Derry City in the Brandywell.

Lyons, just 18 years of age himself at the time, was a member of that same Bohs side as the kid who has since moved to Brighton & Hove Albion and only last month became the youngest player to feature for the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Ferguson, who will reach voting age in October, was a very later replacement for Luke Wade-Slater that night in Derry but Lyons recalls an already physically strong and athletic attacker holding off centre-backs like a man twice his age.

“It was unbelievable to watch,” said the Shamrock Rovers defender who is in the Ireland squad alongside Ferguson for next Tuesday’s must-win 2023 European U21 Championship qualifier away to Sweden in Group F.

“He’s a very level-headed guy, very humble. I kind of knew the path he was going on and, catching up with him with the 21s, he’s got even stronger and more physical and that’s a bit mad to say because even when he was 14 he was extremely strong, holding off defenders.

“It’s great to see his development and, again, look, he’s still only 17, he’s so very young and a lot of development in him. He’s certainly a great talent.”

The Brighton youngster wouldn’t be the first footballer to stand out at underage levels due in large part to his greater physical prowess. Maintaining that level of dominance as senior football beckons has long been a difficulty for thousands who have come before him.

His club manager, Graham Potter, insists that his potential is huge and he has now made four appearances off the bench for the top-flight club, one in the Carabao Cup, two in the FA Cup and that league cameo in a home 3-0 loss to Burnley.

If all Ferguson had was strength alone he wouldn’t have made it this far.

“You can see, if you just search up on any social medial platform, his finishing is incredible,” said Lyons. “I don’t think I’ve seen a better finisher since I’ve been playing, not that that’s been a long time.

“But his finishing is unbelievable and his hold-up play is great as well so he has many attributes apart from his strength at a young age. But he’s very humble and down to earth, which is a great attribute to have.”

Ferguson has started two of the U21s’ games in this campaign, come on in another three and remained on the bench for the entirety of the 2-0 loss at home to Italy as manager Jim Crawford has mixed and match his resources up front.

A 1-0 win at home to the Swedes late last year has kept the Republic in the reckoning in a group where the winners will qualify automatically and the runner-up will enter a play-off. Sweden are currently second with Ireland in third.

Perfectly poised ahead of next week’s meeting then.

“We know that they're a good side, the last game showed that,” said Lyons who made the move from Bohs to Rovers this season. “Thankfully we got the win but we know what we're expecting.

“It's obviously a big game in that it's second against third. We know we have quality in the squad to go and win the game. They're good technical players, there's a lot of first team experience within the squad.

“Obviously you look at (Anthony) Elanga, he was playing the last day and look at what he's gone on to do in the Man United first team now. So we know they have quality in abundance there, technical players.

“We're looking forward to how we're going to deal with that. That's what we're working on on the training pitch this week. We got the win the last time but it's not going to be an easy game, we know that. It's going to be tough but we're ready to go.”