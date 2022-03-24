Gavin Bazunu forced to withdraw from Ireland camp

There has been another late call up to the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania. Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad in place of MK Dons ‘keeper Gavin Bazunu who has been forced to withdraw due to illness.

26-year-old O’Leary, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, has made 11 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season. He last received a call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.

Bazunu is the second Irish goalkeeper to withdraw from the squad in as many days. After Bournemouth’s Mark Travers was replaced in the squad by Bohemian stopper James Talbot yesterday.

That prompted 50 times capped West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph to take to Instagram to express his displeasure at being overlooked for a place in the squad. Randolph, 34, last played for Ireland in November 2020.

Randolph has slipped to third choice at his club and has yet to make a single appearance this season. He later claimed his Instagram post was a joke and that he was available for selection if needed.

Ireland face Belgium on Friday at 5pm before taking on Lithuania on Tuesday at 7.45pm.