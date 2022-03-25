Neal Horgan: We must seize opportunity to build on the buzz around League of Ireland 

The League of Ireland is in an interesting place right now. Thankfully it appears, for the moment at least, that most clubs in the league are in a healthy place financially, with the support of the government during the pandemic proving in many cases to be vital and effective. However, apart from the benefits of that somewhat unique financial support, there is a transformation taking place.

The LOI is growing. Both on the international realm and locally. In the former category, there is the example of St Patrick’s Athletic who recently signed a three-year deal to provide a platform for players from Pakistan to ply their trade on this side of the world.

Fellow Dublin club Bohemians have captured international attention over the past few years with some imaginative marketing and social improvement campaigns, including most recently a Bob Marley inspired jersey.

Shamrock Rovers centre-back Roberto Lopes recently flew the flag for the whole league with his excellent performances for Cape Verde in the African Cup of Nations. Up in Donegal, Finn Harps have a squad that includes players from France, Spain, Turkey and Croatia. In the First Division, clubs like Cobh Ramblers are building connections internationally with exciting partnerships with the likes of Villareal and Burnley.

And it’s not just the clubs, Irish players are becoming more international in their outlook too. For some time now many of Ireland’s female players have been plying their trade outside of Ireland an the UK, including the likes of Amber Barrett who is excelling at FC Koln and Denise O’Sullivan and Heather Payne who play in North Carolina and Florida respectively.

However, partly as a result of Brexit, more Irish male players are moving from the LOI to European clubs. There are the interesting recent examples of James Abankwah who signed with Udinese for a significant sum following an impressive spell in St Pat’s first team (while accommodating the completion of his Leaving Certificate), and closer to home an even younger talent, Cathal Heffernan, who moved on loan from Cork City to the great AC Milan.

Locally, the transformative process seems even more acute. For most of the history of the FAI, most League of Ireland clubs had a chairman and a secretary, together with a makeshift backroom staff built completely around the first team, with perhaps a reserve and youth team. And, of course, all of the players were of one gender. That was the case in my time with Cork City FC.

Now, that same club has nine teams, men and women, girls and boys, and an amputee team with varying levels of coaching support, including strength and conditioning coaches for each team and all the rest that is required. The situation is mirrored throughout the country, and it amounts, in rough terms, to a trebling in size of each club’s staff.

The recently launched 2022 season for the senior men’s leagues has seen (relatively) huge attendances and what seems to be a real buzz around most if not every ground. While some of this buzz might have been generated by the improved fortunes of particular clubs with traditionally large fan bases, combined with a post-lockdown boost in attendances, in my view the increase in the number of teams within each club should not be ruled out as a factor either. Think of the number of parents, family and friends of each academy player. All this must have an impact on the reach of each LOI club within its community. The role of social media cannot be underestimated either with highlighted goals and skills shared immediately inside and outside the traditional LOI community.

Other positive moves on the local front by LOI clubs include Shelbourne’s development in 2021 of Ireland’s first club-run business course in co-operation with Dublin Dun Laoghaire ETB (DDLETB). The link-up between UCC and Cork City FC remains groundbreaking and full of promise for soccer on Leeside. Sligo Rovers have garnered considerable goodwill with the announcement that they will not be accepting sponsorship from gambling companies. The billionaire Comer brothers from Galway intend to extend their support of a newly vibrant Galway United FC. This is matched up at Derry City FC, with local billionaire Philip O’Dohery backing a club that appears the most realistic challenger to Shamrock Rovers’ recent dominance.

This transformation and the new buzz presents opportunities, but it presents real challenges too. Football for women and girls is the area with most opportunity for growth. Having been neglected for so long, increased participation by clubs in the Women’s National League, together with the introduction of Under-17 and Under-19 national leagues are developments that were long overdue. At the same time, this has presented difficulties for some LOI clubs who already had difficulties establishing and maintaining a training ground when they only had two or three teams to cater for. Cork City FC is a prime example. The club's senior women’s team playing at Turner's Cross and winning their first shirt sponsor (Jackie Lennox’s) are signs of hope, but tellingly the club remains without its own training base.

All of this growth requires support. Places to train. Access to top level facilities. Access to knowledge and to sports science. Investment is required to allow each club to comply with their duty of care to every player, now down to 13 or 14 years of age. Many, if not all, matchday venues require significant regeneration to try and keep hold of a new and growing audience.

There are six core pillars in the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 document, including a plan to transform football facilities and infrastructure, to drive grassroots football as the heart of the game, to develop the full potential of football for women and girls, and to frame a new future for the League of Ireland. The possibility of Ireland jointly hosting Euro 2028 will capture the public’s imagination. However, if the bid is successful, it will need to provide tangible short term as well as legacy benefits by addressing some of the challenges outlined above. It will provide an opportunity for the FAI to show that they really can ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ for the domestic game.