Kenny KO costly as English conveyer belt is too slick for Mohan's side 

England U19 3 Ireland U19 1

Ireland met the full force of England’s juggernaut last night when they lost their opening Under-19 Euro qualifier in Walsall.

Had Tom Mohan not seen two of his strikers stricken by injury before the interval, then maybe Ireland could have built upon the equaliser they foraged through James Abankwah but the mini-group hosts struck either side of the interval.

The depth of England’s conveyor belt was illustrated by the calibre of player in their ranks.

In this international window, they have fixtures at five age-groups, from Under-17 to Under-21, including two non-competitive levels of Under-18 and Under-20.

When the reservoir of tyros is that extensive, keeping them active during breaks from club action is crucial, for rival associations have been known to pounce on duel-eligible players disillusioned by not making the cut.

Going back to basics in 2014 was attributed to England’s strides at senior level in the most recent World Cup and Euros and the ethos will ensure they have layers ready to step up when their current generation move on.

Of the side selected by their boss, former Dundalk manager Ian Foster, their Aston Villa midfield combination in the 4-2-3-1 system had lined up in the Premier League.

Carney Chukwuemeka is further along in his development than clubmate Tim Iroegbunam and chipped in with a brace to give his local crowd in the Midlands plenty to cheer about.

Highly-rated emerging stars already living up to the hype surrounding them were dotted around the pitch. Alfie Devine became Tottenham Hotspur’s youngest ever player last year and the academy graduate he eclipsed, Dane Scarlett, was operating ahead of him in England’s attack.

Scarlett got the nod to start in front of another attacker with Premier League exposure under his belt already, Liam Delap, and celebrated his 18th birthday a day early by heading England in front on five minutes from Harvey Vale’s pinpoint cross.

Manchester City forward Delap had been linked with declaring for Ireland like his father Rory but was one generation out to be eligible.

Thankfully, Ireland are blessed with an abundance of options too in the attacking positions, albeit they would still fall closer to the 'potential' bracket.

Mohan’s selection leaned on their threat, with Sinclair Armstrong supported by Johnny Kenny and Under-21 international Ollie O’Neill. Unfortunately, Ireland lost both Armstrong and Kenny to injuries by the 35th minute mark.

Double up: England's Carney Chuckwuemeka (left) grabbed two goals either side of half-time to see off Ireland U19. Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

QPR forward Armstrong was visibly distraught to be called ashore on medical advice after tumbling into the perimeter wall. If that head injury occurred from an innocuous incident, the same couldn’t be said for Kenny’s withdrawal.

When he seized upon a slack throw-in by Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle back to his goalkeeper, Matthew Cox clearly caught Kenny with his studs before clearing the danger.

Bad enough that Cox wasn't penalised but Celtic recruit Kenny, just back from injury, had to leave the pitch by stretcher clutching his knee. The inaction of referee Igor Pajac prompted Mohan’s coach Jon Walters to dash from his seat in the stand alongside former Ireland and Burnley teammate Stephen Ward to remonstrate with the officials.

Kenny had been a livewire following the early concession, striking the foot of the post on 11 minutes.

His replacement Cian Hayes was central to the equaliser, chasing into the channel and teeing up Abankwah to cut inside and find the bottom corner with his left foot.

However, their joy didn’t last long, for Chukwuemeka was left alone on the edge of the box and did the rest — opening up his body and slipping the ball into the far corner off the post.

Any hopes Ireland had of forging a second comeback vanished 70 seconds into the second half.

Although Goalkeeper Dan Rose appeared to have gathered the ball from a corner, once he allowed it slip from his grasp, Chukwuemeka punished him by drilling a low shot to the unguarded net.

O’Neill fired wide from a couple of attempts he conjured himself but Ireland will need to beat Portugal on Saturday and rely on their familiar foes slipping up.

IRELAND: D Rose; A Garcia MacNulty, B Lawal, S Roughan; J Abankwah, E McJannet, J Henry-Francis, T Adaramola (G Nzingo 87); J Kenny (C Hayes 35), O O’Neill; S Armstrong (E Caffrey 20).

ENGLAND: M Cox; B Norton-Cuffy (D Oyegoke 77), J Quansah, R Edwards, C Doyle (B Humphreys 66); C Chukwuemeka, T Iroegbunam (X Simons 76); A Devine (S Edozie 66), A Ramsey, H Vale; D Scarlett (L Delap 66).

Referee: I Pajac (CRO).

Attendance: 2688.