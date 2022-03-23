Lawrence leaves it late but grabs precious point for girls in green

Republic of Ireland U17 1-1 Slovakia U17

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s fought back to draw 1-1 with Slovakia in Tallaght Stadium in the first of three UEFA Women's U17 European Championship Round 2 games.

James Scott's team controlled the game from the off, with Michaela Lawrence and Orlaith O’Mahony dictating things in the middle of the pitch. After a fantastic solo run in the 18th minute, Lia O’Leary nearly got the first goal of the game but the ball hit off the inside of the post.

Slovakia nearly got ahead from a corner in the 40th minute, but Joy Ralph was there to clear the ball off the line to keep it level.

The second half began and The Girls in Green didn’t let their momentum die. Chances kept coming but Ireland just couldn’t convert. In the 64th minute, O’Mahony whipped a great ball into the box from a corner, but still Ireland couldn’t get it into the back of the net.

Limerick native Lawrence almost made it 1-0 when she struck a fantastic effort outside the box and it hit the crossbar.

Slovakia were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute and Aneta Surová converted to make it 1-0 to the hosts. It was disappointing for Ireland after controlling the game for so long.

The home team — playing in front of 1,153 spectators — didn’t give up however, with substitute Aoife Kelly getting a great chance for a header but couldn’t get it on target.

Finally in the 88th minute after another fantastic free-kick into the box by O’Mahony, the ball was deflected out and Lawrence hit it home for the equaliser.

While it was a disappointing result for Ireland, they leave the game with a point. They play Finland on the 26th next at Tallaght Stadium.

Republic of Ireland: Lawless; Thompson, Dossen, Fleming (Mackin 61), O’Hanlon (C); O’Mahony, Lawrence, Loughrey (Kelly 75); McCarn (Larkin 77), Ralph, O’Leary.

Slovakia: Štefániková; Belicová, Vargová (C), Horváthová, Servátková; Žigová, Straková, Surová; Hrúziková, Hlavinková, Vašáková.

Referee: Olivia Tschon (Austria).