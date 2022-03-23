QPR's Jimmy Dunne & Bohs 'keeper James Talbot called up by Ireland

Uncapped duo have been drafted into the Ireland squad for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in place of Darragh Lenihan and Mark Travers
Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot celebrates during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 17:20
John Fallon

Uncapped duo Jimmy Dunne and James Talbot have been drafted into the Ireland squad for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in place of Darragh Lenihan and Mark Travers.

Dundalk native Dunne has been vying for a call-up after establishing himself in the Queen’s Park Rangers team that is in the mix to feature in the Championship playoffs.

The centre-back was first called into the senior squad by Martin O’Neill for his final games at the helm.

Just weeks after it emerged Dunne was considering an offer from Michael O’Neill to switch allegiance to Northern Ireland. He replaces Blackburn Rovers central defender Darragh Lenihan, who had been ruled out on Tuesday with a torn groin.

The withdrawal of Mark Travers, the Bournemouth goalkeeper, hadn’t been flagged. He was on media duties earlier this week and was looking forward to adding to his three caps amid a stellar season with the promotion chasers.

The FAI confirmed he had returned to his club, with Bohemians stopper James Talbot being named as his replacement to provide back-up to Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu.

Ireland face Belgium on Saturday (5pm) before a second home friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday (7.45pm).

#League of Ireland#Republic of Ireland MNT
