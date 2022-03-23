Straight shooter Ogbene must maintain upward trajectory

Reaching a Wembley final can be a career highlight for players but Chiedozie Ogbene views it as a signpost for leaving behind his formative phase.

Rotherham United face Sutton United at the famous venue on Sunday week for the Papa John’s Trophy, a competition reserved for teams beneath Premier League and Championship level.

Ogbene’s progress over the past year has served only to reinforce belief in his credentials to belong at a higher level. No longer is it an aspiration, instead a prerequisite for keeping the Ireland place he battled so long to claim.

He turns 25 in May and doesn’t have the latitude to endure setbacks he has control over avoiding.

It centres on navigating his future, which in the immediate term is at Championship level, whether that’s with Rotherham or a new club.

The Millers are on course to achieve their aim by leading League One with seven games remaining. Barring a late collapse, they’ll complete the job and the Corkman will be amenable to signing the contract extension his employers have the option on activating in the summer.

“I want to be in the Championship next season because when I’ll be playing for Ireland in the Nations League later this year, we won’t be facing League One teams,” he asserts about synchronising his club and country standards.

“I want to make mistakes and learn from them. You can do that in League One but it’s different in the Championship where the ball is moving quicker.

“I notice that when I come into the Irish camp, watching how quickly players move the ball and the composure they have in possession.

“Without disrespecting my Rotherham teammates, Ireland's players are coming from the Premier League and Championship.

“They’re playing at a higher level, the level I want to be at. You can see the difference in quality, especially when someone like Jeff Hendrick has the ball. He’s more relaxed and can see passes that maybe some of my teammates can’t see. That’s just the difference in levels and this is the environment I want to be in.”

His run-in towards clinching promotion will be punctuated by an opportunity of winning silverware.

“I’ve never played at Wembley before and I’m excited but hopefully I can win this trophy and never have to play in the competition again,” observed the man from Grange with his trademark beaming smile. “I’ll send a picture with the trophy.”

The demands placed on Ogbene for Rotherham and Ireland also contrast. Whereas Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has deployed the Corkman as an attacker in the five appearances granted since last June, defensive duties form an integral part of his role at club level.

A query about his preference doesn’t elicit the customary footballer banality of being equally content regardless of the role.

“It’s not a position that I highly enjoy,” he confesses about the wing-back berth.

“That’s my job and I’m here to do it but I’d prefer to be higher up the pitch because I can get at centre-backs and can cause them problems with my energy.

“Yes, I can exploit my pace at wing-back but always feel fatigued towards the end of the match from being up and down.

“Playing for Ireland, I’ve still a lot more to give when games gets to 70 or 80 minutes.”

His exertions at Rotherham have also forced manager Paul Warne to mind Ogbene’s hamstrings, a problem area for him in the past.

“The manager always checks my GPS and the numbers are always quite high - especially high-speed distance as I’m a power athlete.

“We usually have two matches every week and, for a team operating on the counter-attack, the explosive pace of wing-backs is important. I cover about 11km in every game, of which 1km is high-speed running.

“That does take its toll on your body and the manager applies protective measures.”

Ogbene’s artillery will be utilised more centrally and advanced against Belgium’s understrength side on Saturday, most likely as one of two No 10s supporting Ireland's sole striker.

“Chiedozie gives us a threat in behind and defenders don’t like marking against pace,” said Kenny of the player who scored in the final away World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg last year.

“He’s shown a lot of intelligence in his movement and gets fouled a lot because he’s such a direct runner.”

Armed with confidence and pace in abundance, the former Cork City powerhouse is accelerating into uncatchable mode.