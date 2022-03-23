Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney inducted into Premier League hall of fame

The duo have become the ninth and 10th players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame
Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney inducted into Premier League hall of fame

File photo dated 08-04-2001 of Patrick Vieira, who alongside Wayne Rooney has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 13:17
PA Sport Staff

Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The duo have become the first two inductees of 2022.

Vieira played 307 times in the Premier League, winning the competition three times including as captain of the Arsenal 'Invincibles' team, who remain the only club to have won the title without losing a game.

Rooney is the Premier League's all-time second-highest goalscorer with 208 goals for Manchester United and Everton, he also won the league five times at Old Trafford.

"It's a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted," Rooney said.

"Growing up, I watched the Premier League as far back as I can remember. My dream was always to become a professional footballer, score goals, and win trophies and I was lucky enough to win the Premier League five times.

"I have so many brilliant memories from my years playing for Everton and Manchester United and I'm really proud of what we achieved.

"To enter the Hall of Fame is very special for me personally and I'm grateful to be recognised."

The duo have become the ninth and 10th players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as they join David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

"Being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame is a fantastic achievement," Vieira said.

"When I received the news, I thought about being a young boy playing in Senegal, or in a suburb of Paris.

"To be there with the best players in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is bigger than what I was ever thinking about. To have my name around those players makes me proud and makes me realise how good I was.

"It's not bad company to join. I was lucky to play at the same time as some of them, of course including Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. So to share the stage with them makes me realise I had a really good career."

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U20's v Republic of Ireland Amateur Selection Killian Phillips and Darragh Burns added to Ireland U21 squad for Sweden crunch
France v Croatia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Final - Luzhniki Stadium Paul Pogba reveals theft of World Cup winner’s medal
Bray Wanderers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Healy not certain on return to sidelines but pleased with City's progress 
#Arsenal#Manchester United#Premier League
<p>Aviva Stadium looks set be part of the Euro 2028 hosting stadia. Picture: Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images</p>

Euro 2028 bid: 'One of the greatest sporting events ever held in Ireland and the UK'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up