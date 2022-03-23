Euro 2028 bid: 'One of the greatest sporting events ever held in Ireland and the UK'

The FAI today took another step closer to co-hosting EURO 2028 after they officially submitted a joint “Expression of Interest” to host the tournament along with the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The submission follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

News of the bid had been met with mixed views among football fans. Some question the wisdom of hosting an international tournament when the football infrastructure in the country has been described by Damien Duff as “horrific”.

However, FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill is adamant there will be knock-on benefits for the domestic game from an event the expression of interest touts as "one of the greatest sporting events ever held in Ireland and the UK".

Hill said: "The sporting and economic benefits that hosting such a tournament present would, we believe, be of major significance across all levels of our game and for many years to come.”

“We will now work with UEFA, Government and all our stakeholder partners to present a bid that makes real sense for Ireland and for Irish football."

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny yesterday cautiously welcomed the potential bid: “That is a good news story. I am sure the Irish supporters will look forward to having a lot of games in this country. But it is quite a distance away.

“The football infrastructure in this country is nowhere near where it needs to be and it needs serious Government investment.”

The Governments of Ireland, the UK, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the Expression of Interest submission.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said: “We missed out on a lot of things during the pandemic and Ireland hosting games during EURO 2020 was one of those things. I welcome another opportunity to bring this fantastic tournament to Ireland, should a decision be taken to make a formal bid.

“We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements from UEFA and we will continue to work with our football and government partners to develop our hosting proposal over the coming months.”

Details of the joint bid will now be worked out over the coming months.

The FAI statement says: "We will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model, and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis. The Ireland & UK bid will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host EURO 2028."