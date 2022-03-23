Killian Phillips and Darragh Burns added to Ireland U21 squad for Sweden crunch

Jim Crawford has added Killian Phillips and Darragh Burns to his Ireland Under-21 squad for next Tuesday’s vital European qualifier in Sweden.

Both players were involved in Tuesday’s Under-20 friendly against an Ireland amateur selection but had been informed beforehand of their requirement to remain in camp when the older group assemble today.

Phillips joined Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in January while it’s a first official call-up for St Patrick’s Athletic winger Burns since he switched allegiance. The Dubliner had represented Northern Ireland at younger age groups through parentage.

Having resurrected their qualification prospects for the 2023 finals by beating the Swedes in November at Tallaght through Ollie O’Neill’s last-gasp goal, Ireland will need another result in the rematch on an artificial surface in Borås to keep on the coattails of top seeds Italy.

“We're going to keep Killian and Darragh in with us because Ollie O'Neill is with the Under-19s for their Euro qualifier in England on Wednesday,” said Crawford.

“It gives us a chance to look at them for the next campaign or there's every opportunity they could be joining us in the June window.

“It's been a great journey for Killian, he's gone over to Crystal Palace and he's still finding his feet over there. It's great for him.

“With Darragh, it's great we got him over the line as regards citizenship.

“It was the paperwork that took a while. We were on it for as long as we could but there's a lot of protocols.

“Darragh was desperate to play. We could see it in his personality; he's loved every minute coming in and he's thrilled he's staying with the 21s for the duration of this window.”

At least Sweden won’t have Anthony Elanga in their ranks. The Manchester United attacker has been promoted to the seniors for the World Cup playoff semi-final against Czech Republic.

“I'm sure there's another Elanga somewhere in Sweden,” joked Crawford.

“They've brought in a boy who is 16 and playing first-team in Denmark for Copenhagen – Roony Bardghji.

“It's exciting, I'm looking forward to the game. It's a big one for us.”

IRELAND U21 SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United, on loan from Aston Villa), Darragh Burns (St Patrick’s Ath).

UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifiers – Group F Tuesday, March 29 | Sweden U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Borås Stadium, Borås, Sweden, KO 5pm (Irish time) - live on RTÉ