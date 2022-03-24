Fans must decide if Comers can help Galway United dream bigger

In a county renowned for dreamers and schemers there has always been one enduring problem for Galway United: money.

Since entering the League of Ireland in 1977, the unfortunate reality is that the most accomplished Corribside footballers have frequently flourished elsewhere. St Patrick’s Athletic, Sligo Rovers, Dundalk, and Shamrock Rovers have collected silverware with significant Galwegian involvement.

For Galway United enthusiasts, hope of brighter days is what sustains them. It is why this week the Comer brothers' bid to take an 85% stake in the club dominates the sporting conversations.

The Galway United Friends Cooperative currently has in the region of 120 members, who will have an opportunity to vote next Wednesday evening.

There was plenty of pain during two years when Galway United didn’t play in 2012 and 2013.

An exacting time for those with a passion for the domestic league in the west, but 2014 brought a reminder of what could be achieved. A promotion-winning campaign back then illustrated United’s potential: the word most often associated with the club.

The Comer brothers' financial backing as sponsors was significant and remains so. There wouldn’t be a Galway United without them.

Possibilities exist according to long-time supporter Tommy Shields, an Athenry native living in Loughrea. “If you walk around any of the towns in Galway, never mind Galway city itself, loads of people are wearing Galway United gear,” Shields says.

“That is the first time in a long, long time we have seen that, back probably to the Don O'Riordan days. Even in those days we couldn't really get the equipment to sell. I have never seen as much Galway United gear, it is flying out of the shops.

“There is a huge interest, it needs a bit of stability. The Comers can act as a conduit for everyone to work together.”

In July 2019, Galway United announced that Luke and Brian Comer had made available to the club a 40-acre site in Mountain South, Athenry for the future development of a training facility. That is sure to be on the agenda.

Ultimately, Shields believes that for the club to prosper facilities must be constructed. “I think to get to the next level, definitely we have to get our own training facilities,” he says. “I think it might draw all of soccer together in Galway, not just Galway United.

“The only assets we have are our players really, we need to get a base badly.”

While the Comer brothers have contributed handsomely to the Galway United story some supporters, including Ronan Coleman, would prefer a fan-owned model.

“I'm looking forward to going to the meeting next Wednesday looking at what will have to be a very detailed proposal from the Comers,” Coleman says.

“The club in the past had a takeover bid by a Saudi Arabian group, the supporters voted for that. There was very limited detail present at the time. I would have been amongst a group of people, who were against that takeover proposal.

“I personally would prefer to continue with the current model where we have the Comers as substantial sponsors with the club retaining community ownership. However, though, I would certainly be open to listening to what the Comer proposals are, if they involve things, for example, like the development of a facility at Mountain South, if they involve work on our Academy structure, finances to get the club into the Premier Division.”

Manager John Caulfield has forged a meaningful connection with the local community and is providing leadership. Crowds are flocking to Eamonn Deacy Park once again, a hard-working and honest team is respected.

Coleman has watched United rise and fall throughout the decades. “The club has always retained an incredibly loyal support,” Coleman says. “Our last senior trophy was in 1997, yet at the start of this season we had 3,000 people at our first home game.

“The club has a good strong community base in Galway, I would hate to see - and I know the Comers have a long involvement with the club - but I would hate to see anything change that might jeopardise that relationship.

“There is a very mixed record with what we call private ownership in Ireland. Some good cases, some bad cases, similar to the fan ownership. In general I would prefer to go with the fan ownership model, but it is not always perfect either.”

A decision will be made on Wednesday.