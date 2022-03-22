Kenny hopes brewing relationship with new assistant Eustace suits Ireland to a tea

Likeminded chats over pots of tea in the English Midlands brewed up the relationship between Stephen Kenny and his latest assistant John Eustace.

At the start of an international year, used as a springboard for the European Championship qualifiers starting in 12 months, Kenny has turned to the Queens Park Rangers coach to replace Anthony Barry on his coaching staff.

The former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder came to the forefront of his thinking when the vacancy arose last month.

Although Kenny didn’t always think much of English coaches in charge of Premier League clubs, branding Eddie Howe the exception towards the end of his stint at Dundalk in 2018, it would appear he's confident that Barry and Eustace are wired differently.

“John is someone I had bumped into going to matches over the past year,” explained Kenny ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Belgium. “I’ve met him a lot at West Brom because he lives in Birmingham.

“West Brom is a place I spend a lot of time in because we’ve got Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson playing there, and various other players from visiting teams.

“We often met there, having cups of tea and chats over the last year. I’ve seen him coaching at QPR and he has done well, so it just seemed, when I was working out who to bring in to replace Anthony, that he’d be a good candidate.”

The Ireland boss didn’t need a recommendation to select his man.

“My own relationship with John was the main reason,” he asserted. “Also was his reputation as a good coach.

“I have had dealings with him through QPR as well on a professional level and certainly he is a good coach. I’ve watched videos of all his sessions, all at length, and studied his coaching style. He is an excellent addition to the team.”

Asked if his selection criteria revolved around replicating Barry, the Chelsea coach who quit to join Roberto Martinez's Belgium backroom team, Kenny noted: “I think John has much more experience. He has been assistant manager for four years at QPR in the Championship has the experience of managing senior pros.

“I think he’s a student of the game. We did quite a few video sessions together before he came onboard and we interacted in relation to how QPR train and what his ideas are. We connect on that level.

“He’s thought-provoking and challenges some concepts. He’ll bring a humility to the group.”

Park pedigree: John Eustace has been a caretaker and assistant manager at Championship side QPR. Pci: James Chance/Getty Images

Picking a coach whose club operate a similar formation to Ireland, as much as it may seem particularly helpful, was not a factor. Nor will the QPR connections confer any special treatment on the uncapped Jimmy Dunne, a candidate to replace fellow centre-back Darragh Lenihan, who withdrew from the squad with a torn groin muscle.

“QPR play 3-5-2 a bit but they do sometimes play 3-4-2-1,” said Kenny. “The systems are not too dissimilar overall but there is flexibility there.

“That (Eustace) wouldn’t be relevant but certainly Jimmy was in the provisional squad and is on standby. we’ll have to see.” Kenny intends mixing up his team over the home double-header that concludes against Lithuania next Tuesday.

While he’s declared the experimentation phase to be complete, Kenny will need to have his options broadened for a hectic six-game Nations League schedule over the June and September windows.

Troy Parrott’s strong form on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to MK Dons places him in the frame to reignite an international career that stalled after his two-goal salvo against Andorra last June.

A stretch out of the League One club’s starting lineup put his Ireland squad place in jeopardy.

“He had Covid and got sent off, so there was a little period where you are thinking, ‘right, he’s got a job to do to make sure he stays in the international squad’,” explained the Ireland boss.

“It was a little test for him but he knuckled down and had about six consecutive matches where he played the full 90 minutes.

“Even though the manager was making three substitutions in the attacking areas, he was the one who was never taken off.

“He is still a young player and has done well, probably not scored the amount of goals he’d like, but has sacrificed himself by playing in different positions.

“I’d be in regular contact with Troy. Nobody deserves credit, only himself for knuckling down and realising the amount of work he had to do to get himself right.”

Belgium, meanwhile, may rest some players on Saturday with a view to their second game of the window against Burkina Faso.

Thorgan Hazard, along with Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Strasbourg) and Jérémy Doku (Rennes) were excused from Tuesday’s training while Simon Mignolet will link up with the squad before their departure to Dublin after his wife gave birth to their second child.

While Belgium will be missing their main stars, as Martinez excluded players holding 50 caps or more, the Ireland boss believes his side are more adversely affected by those unavailable.

"We're missing Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Enda Stevens who are frontline players for us, as well as Callum O'Dowda,” said Kenny.