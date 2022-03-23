Parrott picks a steady path amid highs and lows of the loan road 

Harry Kane was 18 when he made his first temporary switch away from Tottenham Hotspur, to Leyton Orient. Troy Parrott was the same age when he swapped the Premier League club for a slice of life on the far bank of the Thames with Millwall.

England’s captain was just shy of his 20th birthday when he completed the last of four loan moves around England and returned to Spurs. The Dubliner will be a few months beyond that marker when this season ends and he reports back in at the parent club.

There was a time when Parrott was constantly being compared to a whole host of big-name players given the giddiness over his abilities but, if anything, he has focused on keeping a distance from the hype that soundtracked his teenage years.

“That’s another thing I’ve learned: not to get too high and not to get too low,” said Parrott who is concentrating on Republic of Ireland duties this week. “You can be in two completely different spots at the snap of a finger. So it’s just trying to keep level-headed and sticking with it.”

The sole reason for comparing his origin story with that of Kane’s is because of the light it offers for the young Irishman who has seen his progress stall at both club and internationals levels after such a rapid rise on both scenes.

Neither Millwall nor Ipswich proved to be fruitful experiences with 29 games and just two goals — both for the latter after the initial loan spell at the Den proved frustrating — to show for it. The harsh reality of these experiences can’t be underplayed for a kid who had known nothing but adulation as a player until then.

“In a way, it was a little bit of a shock to the system," he said of the Millwall experience. “It just shows football is a weird sport. Anything can happen at any time and I think it's just realising it's not as easy as maybe I thought it was going to be when I was 16, 17.”

There is no defined route in football, no guarantee that even the most lavishly talented player will find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and the vagaries of life in the pro game are only multiplied every time you enter a new dressing-room.

Climbing the ladder: Troy Parrott in action for MK Dons in League One, where he has scored six times and recorded as many assists. Pic: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Parrott has done what most do, leaned on the same pillars. His agent and his family were sourced for opinions and guidance. Prospective clubs were examined for their style of play, their status and any other number of factors.

Each move is a cocktail of potential and pitfalls, not least for a man so young that he still can’t buy a legal alcoholic drink in the USA, and there is little doubt but that the scales have fallen from Parrott’s eyes as he expands on his observation that football is a “weird” place.

“It’s just the way things can change so quickly. Obviously it’s a sport that we all love, but at times it can be crazy. You could be in one spot at one time and then a completely different spot in a matter of a day or a week. That’s where that was coming from.”

The intention is still to return to Tottenham once his season-long loan with MK Dons in League One is done and he was quick in playing down any regrets he might have of leaving the parent club given Antonio Conte’s recent praise for young Dane Scarlett this week. That way madness lies.

His latest posting has provided more opportunity for growth, on and off the pitch, with manager Liam Manning highlighting a greater maturity lately on the back of another tricky period for the attacker.

While his preference is for a central No.9 role, Parrott has been used for the most part on the right side of a front three, clocking up 34 appearances, six goals and as many assists, but coming off 11 times and starting seven more games on the bench.

It has, as he admits himself, been a mixed bag with a strong start followed by a mid-season dip and a more recent return to form which he says came about on the back of little more than a determination to work harder for the team, in training and in games.

“It came at a time when I was in and out of the team and I just realised that, ultimately, you get one shot at this football game and where I was at the time wasn’t helping me get to where I wanted to get to and I realised I just needed to do more.

“I needed to be playing if I wanted to get to where I wanted to get to.”