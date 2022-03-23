Healy not certain on return to sidelines but pleased with City's progress 

Colin Healy has admitted he is yet to decide if he will resume full charge of Cork City when they meet Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Healy took time out from his role as manager back at the end of February due to personal reasons but he made tentative steps towards a return to the dug-out for City’s 4-0 win away to Treaty United last time out.

The league leaders will be hoping to make it four wins in a row when they host bottom club Athlone, who have lost their four fixtures so far, but the former Republic of Ireland international insisted his side won’t be taking anything for granted.

“I was kind of half and half on the line against Treaty, but Richie (Holland) has gone in, he’s probably trying to get my job now I’d say,” joked Healy.

“But Richie’s done great, I have known Richie over the years and I have full trust in Richie. He’s a great fella and he’s a very, very good coach so whether I go on the line Friday night I don’t know, I’ll decide on that one yet. I’m probably still not a hundred percent maybe to be going up and down the line shouting and roaring but I’ll see come Friday night.

“It will be a tough game, we have watched the games that they have played and they have been unlucky. Even in their game against Galway they had a lot of chances and they have got good players and a good manager so we need to be ready for them, we need to be focussed and take it like every game.

“We will show them respect and make sure we are ready on our side of things so that we can go on and put on a good performance in front of a big crowd again.”