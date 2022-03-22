Kenny confident Euro 2028 won't be a drain on precious FAI resources

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says the FAI’s participation in the Euro 2028 bid won't necessarily detract from the core drive of improving fundamental aspects of the game here.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are in line to stage games at the showpiece should, as anticipated, UEF award the hosting to England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. There are no rival bids expected by Wednesday’s deadline.

The issue of Ireland bidding for major events has been contentious given the €65m debt the FAI are carrying at a time when various strands of football are in dire need of investment.

Specifics on Ireland’s funding commitment to the joint bid have not been divulged but the majority is expected to come from the exchequer. This is based on a projected return to the economy from the 150,000 fans forecasted to attend Ireland’s leg of the month-long extravaganza.

Kenny’s immediate focus is on qualifying Ireland for the next Euros in 2024 but he doesn’t feel the bidding is counterproductive to the FAI’s stated target of upgrading infrastructure at League of Ireland venues and creating an industry for players and coaches to be employed in during the post-Brexit era.

While Ireland staged the 2011 Europa League final, they have never hosted a major tournament after Covid-19 restrictions on attendances forced UEFA to strip Dublin of its four games for last year’s Euros.

“I think it’s positive to have the European Championships in Ireland,” said Kenny, who is preparing his team for Saturday’s friendly against Belgium at what seems certain to be a full Aviva Stadium.

“I’m sure the Irish supporters will look forward to having games in the country. I see Euro 28 as an opportunity to have a big event in Ireland. It would be special for the country.

“People have a point of view, which I respect, so I don’t see them as sceptics. I’m not a spokesman for this or involved in it in any shape or form, but I don’t see it as being a conflict.

“I would say that the infrastructure in this country is nowhere near where it needs to be. It needs serious government investment and the Taoiseach has acknowledged that by saying publicly that he wants to investment in academies Ireland.

“We are way behind the rest of Europe in relation to stadium facilities. Do I want all the resources to be focused on that and away from all the other aspects of football in Ireland? No, I don’t — of course not. That’s not the question.

“Can they coexist, can we continue to grow football at all levels in the country and the league and still have Euro 2028 as a separate entity and something to look forward to in several years’ time? Possibly.”

On his own squad, Darragh Lenihan has withdrawn from the double-header that includes a meeting with Lithuania next Tuesday.

“Darragh reported in with some groin pain from Blackburn so we had a scan in Cappagh Hospital there and we had to send him home because it’s a tear,” said Kenny.

While Belgium will be missing their main stars, as Roberto Martinez excluded players holding 50 caps or more, the Ireland boss believes his side are more adversely affected by those unavailable.

"We're missing Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Enda Stevens who are frontline players for us as well as Callum O'Dowda,” said Kenny.

"All of their players are from top teams in the European leagues. Like, Lukaku isn't fit, so they have a choice of Batshuayi, Origi or Benteke as their first number 9, and only one of them will play.

"They've got that right throughout the team. Boyata would come in at the back, but he's not a young player, he's 31 and Jason Denayer. So those players will come in and they've already played in major tournaments.

"Kevin de Bruyne is a world-class player and is great to watch and it would be great for the Irish public to see him because he is a real special talent.

"But certainly, they have a formidable team, a world number one team, and a formidable strength in depth. We don't have that, just emerging players.”