History for Claregalway College with first FAI senior title

FAI Schools Senior Girls' final

Claregalway College, Galway 2

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles 0

Two second half goals by Elisha Bohan clinched a first FAI Schools National Senior Girls' title for Claregalway College in Limerick on Tuesday.

In a very competitive contest between two well-matched teams, there was nothing between the sides in the opening half but the decider opened up on the restart.

Sara Cogley and Bohan threatened in the early exchanges for Claregalway, while U19 international Aoibheann Clancy led the charge for Thurles at the other end. Leah O'Halloran excelled with some smart shot-stopping and twice thwarted long-range efforts from the Thurles girls. The best chance of that the half fell to Grace Flanagan, but her shot was also kept out by O'Halloran.

Claregalway's U19 internationals Shauna Brennan and Kate Slevin began to exert control as the game progressed and they were rewarded with the opening goal on 68 minutes. Brennan provided the cross and after being initially denied, Bohan made no mistake from close range at the second attempt.

Just three minutes later the Galway side killed off the game - Cogley provided the assist on this occasion with a neat pass for the inrushing Bohan to fire into the far corner past Caitlin Shelly. The Carnmore native was later denied her hat-trick by a smart save from the goalkeeper who was one of three sisters in the Thurles side.

With the leaders defending in numbers in, there was to be no comeback for the Tipperary school as Claregalway College added to their U17 schools' title of two years ago.

Claregalway College, Galway: O'Halloran, Flaherty, O'Riordan, Claffey, Griffin, Slevin, Brennan, Cogley (Hegarty 80mins), Erugo (Ryan 74mins), Bohan (Duggan 80mins), Scanlon.

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles: Caitlin Shelly, Ciara Shelly, Dwan (O'Dwyer 71mins), Shanahan, Cavanagh (Maher 60mins), Coppinger, Flanagan, Clancy, O'Sullivan (Ryan 74mins), Shorley (Condon 40mins), Maher (A Shelly 40mins).

Referee: Tom Joyce (Limerick).