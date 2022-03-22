Travers has moved on from Belgrade blunder 

Mark Travers doesn’t indulge in social media, which is just as well given his competitive debut to forget 12 months ago.

Injuries to Darren Randolph and Caoimhín Kelleher propelled the goalkeeper into the No 1 spot for the World Cup qualifier in Serbia, not a major gamble given he’d played two friendlies under Stephen Kenny’s predecessor Mick McCarthy.

All was going well until substitute Aleksandar Mitrović availed of his suspect positioning to chip Serbia into a second half lead they comfortably held onto.

Such is the costly nature of goalkeeping errors that Travers hasn’t featured for his country since.

Gavin Bazunu took over for the next match, the defeat to Luxembourg at home, and has been Ireland’s best player since.

Caoimhín Kelleher’s exploits at Liverpool and keeping two clean sheets on his outings granted by Kenny last year pushes him as Bazunu’s understudy, leaving Travers third in line. That seems a bizarre situation considering he’s first-choice at a Cherries on course for promotion.

Travers may well be Ireland’s sole stopper in the Premier League next season but Bazunu and Kelleher have overtaken him for Ireland since his Belgrade blunder. Still, all three should feature over the friendly double-header, against Belgium on Saturday and Lithuania next Tuesday.

“I hadn't been on social media or anything,” the 22-year-old said about his method for recovering from being caught off his line.

“When stuff like that happens as a footballer, you want to go out and show what you can do and that's what I tried to do.

“It was a disappointing night but I tried to get my head down, work as hard as I could.

“I have tried to put it to the back of my head since then and I think I’ve done that at Bournemouth.

"It’s just a case of getting to prove myself at international level again.”

The Dubliner’s club form has been one of the Irish success stories of the season.

When his main rival Asmir Begovic was bought by Everton in the summer, Travers realised new boss Scott Parker would spend on reinforcements. However, Norwegian international Orjan Nyland had to make do with an emergency move to Reading recently while Freddie Woodman, who started the season as Newcastle United’s ‘keeper in the Premier League, has been kept on the bench since arriving on loan.

Travers’ 13 clean sheets and the team’s best defensive record in the Championship account for the reason. “I’m grateful to the manager for showing faith in me and trusting me to play the games,” he said, mindful that earning a second chance from Kenny is his next priority.