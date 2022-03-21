Uncertain times for Conor Hourihane

Conor Hourihane admits he’s facing into an uncertain summer, with no firm offers on the table when his Aston Villa contract expires.

The Bandon man would love to play under one of his childhood heroes, Steven Gerrard, but knows his time at the Premier League club is up.

Hourihane, 31, is currently on loan at Sheffield United, his second temporary switch to the Championship since being frozen out at Villa.

It’s 15 months since his last outing for the club he joined in 2017 and there’s been no contact even since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith last November.

“That Villa chapter is probably done,” said Hourihane, who assembled with the Ireland squad on Monday ahead for the home friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

“There’s been nothing, to be honest with you. No conversations there so we’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Hourihane won’t be stuck for a employer when he becomes a free agent. Moving to a Blades side seeking an immediate Premier League return for the season seemed logical but he hardly got a look-in until manager Slavisa Jokanovic was replaced by a familiar face.

Together manager Paul Heckingbottom and captain Hourihane led Barnsley to the League One title in 2016 and the reunion in the Championship has worked for both.

“When I went on loan for the season with Sheffield United, I wanted to do well,” explained the playmaker.

“Since the new manager has come in, I felt I’ve played well under him. We had a previous relationship at Barnsley and I’ve been in the team. We’re on a good run and are up to fifth in the table.

“I’ve been quite casual about what happens at the end of the season. It’s the first time in my career, fortunately enough for me, that I’ve been out of contract.

“It’s important for me to keep playing well for Sheffield United — the same for Ireland. If I break into the team over these two games and get some minutes, we’ll see what happens come the summer.”

Another crack at the Premier League is top of the wishlist.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a few years in the Premier League and it’s fantastic,” he said.

“It’s the best league in the world, and the most-watched league, so I’d love to get back there if possible and have a couple more appearances at the top level. We can always dream.”

Away from romanticising, Hourihane’s reality is trying to keep his Ireland place. Jamie McGrath’s ascent of 2021 was clipped when his struggles to break in at new club Wigan Athletic cost him a spot in Stephen Kenny’s squad.

“It keeps everyone on their toes,” he said about one of his midfield rivals being surprisingly axed for this double-header.

“You need to be playing as much as you can, playing consistently well of course, and getting a bit of luck in staying away from injuries.

“I’ve been pretty much in all of Stephen’s squad since he came in and Saturday against Belgium will be a great occasion.

“They’re missing a few players but will still be red-hot favourites.”