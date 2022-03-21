Ireland U21 winger Festy Ebosele to join Serie A Udinese at end of season

Serie A side Udinese have swooped to recruit their second Ireland underage star on a pre-contract, bringing in Festy Ebosele.
The Wexford winger will depart financially stricken Derby County for Italy at the end of the season on a five-year contract.
Speaking last week, Rams boss Wayne Rooney said he nor the Ireland U21 cap wanted to part but it was unavoidable in the circumstances.
Udinese in January signed James Abankwah for €500,000, a deal whereby he is back on loan at St Patrick's Athletic until the summer.