Ireland U21 winger Festy Ebosele to join Serie A Udinese at end of season

Wexford man has impressed for Wayne Rooney's Derby County in the English Championship
Ireland U21 winger Festy Ebosele to join Serie A Udinese at end of season

Derby County's Festy Ebosele evades the challenge of Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis during the English Championship match at Ewood Park last weekend. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 22:43

Serie A side Udinese have swooped to recruit their second Ireland underage star on a pre-contract, bringing in Festy Ebosele.

The Wexford winger will depart financially stricken Derby County for Italy at the end of the season on a five-year contract.

Speaking last week, Rams boss Wayne Rooney said he nor the Ireland U21 cap wanted to part but it was unavoidable in the circumstances.

Udinese in January signed James Abankwah for €500,000, a deal whereby he is back on loan at St Patrick's Athletic until the summer.

More in this section

John Eustace 21/3/2022 John Eustace can help Ireland hit the right notes
Millwall v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship Hourihane confident Eustace can fill the Barry void
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - City Ground Virgil Van Dijk intends to enjoy April as Liverpool eye unprecedented quadruple
<p>Aviva Stadium looks set be part of the Euro 2028 hosting stadia. Picture: Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images</p>

Ireland-UK Euro 2028 bid set to get green light from Uefa 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up