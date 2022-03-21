Hourihane confident Eustace can fill the Barry void

Conor Hourihane is only familiar with John Eustace from playing against him but is confident Stephen Kenny’s new sidekick can fill the void left in the Ireland set-up by Anthony Barry.

The QPR assistant coach today began his part-time role in the Ireland camp, taking training at Abbotstown ahead of Saturday’s friendly against an experimental Belgium side at Aviva Stadium (5pm).

Eustace (42) is the third person to occupy the post alongside Kenny and his No 2 Keith Andrews following the departures of Damien Duff and Barry over the past 15 months.

Chelsea backroom team member Barry has been lured to Saturday’s opponents Belgium by the carrot of preparing Fifa’s top ranked team for the World Cup in November.

Ireland’s failure to secure a top-two finish in their World Cup last year leaves them with friendlies and the Uefa Nations League campaign to concentrate on this year.

Conor Hourihane, speaking after the squad assembled on Monday and met Eustace for the first time, feels the new man can bring his unique skillset to the position on the training pitch. He is currently working with Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick at QPR.

“I played against John, which probably makes me feel a bit old,” said 31-year-old Hourihane, back in the Championship on loan at Sheffield United from Aston Villa.

“It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic.

“When he first came in, he was a breath of fresh air. He had great ideas and the way he coached was great.

“He was at Chelsea and you’re not a bad coach if you’re at a top club like Chelsea.

“He was very impressive in his time here, put his stamp on the group and was brilliant. He’s gone to Belgium and we have to move on.

“Hopefully John coming in can give us a few different ideas, along with Keith who is brilliant.

“Thanks to Anthony for everything he did but it’s a new chapter now. We’ll try to move forward.

In squad news, there have been no confirmed withdrawals from the original 25-man squad selected on Friday.

Caoimhín Kelleher missed Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Sunday due to illness but is expected to report in on Tuesday.

Only eight outfield players – Shane Duffy, Jason Knight, Hendrick, Ryan Manning, Jayson Molumby, Nathan Collins, Browne, and Dara O’Shea – trained today, with the remainder permitted to rest following the weekend of club action.

Ireland’s second game of the window is next Tuesday against Lithuania, also at home.