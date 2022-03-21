John Eustace named as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny

The former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder, who is currently assistant manager at Championship side QPR, joins Kenny's staff ahead of the international friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania
John Eustace named as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny

John Eustace is set to join the Republic of Ireland backroom team

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 13:14
Colm O’Connor

FAI chiefs have appointed John Eustace as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny.

The former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder, who is currently assistant manager at Championship side QPR, joins Kenny's staff ahead of the international friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania and will be in situ for the UEFA 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign. 

Eustace succeeds Anthony Barry who will be in the Belgian dugout alongside Roberto Martinez for Saturday night's game at the Aviva Stadium.

The highly regarded coach – whose day job is part of Thomas Tuchel’s staff at Chelsea – was considered a driving force of Ireland’s revival during 2021

Eustace will remain in his existing role with QPR and link up with the Ireland squad in the international windows.

John Eustace said: "I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania. 

"The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny's coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I'm looking forward to working with this young group of players.” 

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: “John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach. He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead.”

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - City Ground Jota slides Liverpool into cup semi meeting with Man City
Sligo Rovers v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Sligo Rovers' well-travelled Kiwi off to Qatar for World Cup bid
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Son Heung-min bags brace as Tottenham keep top-four pressure on Arsenal
<p>Pep Guardiola wants his side to return injury-free from the international break (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

Pep Guardiola plays down Manchester City’s treble chances

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up