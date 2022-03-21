John Eustace named as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny

FAI chiefs have appointed John Eustace as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny.

The former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder, who is currently assistant manager at Championship side QPR, joins Kenny's staff ahead of the international friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania and will be in situ for the UEFA 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign.

Eustace succeeds Anthony Barry who will be in the Belgian dugout alongside Roberto Martinez for Saturday night's game at the Aviva Stadium.

The highly regarded coach – whose day job is part of Thomas Tuchel’s staff at Chelsea – was considered a driving force of Ireland’s revival during 2021

Eustace will remain in his existing role with QPR and link up with the Ireland squad in the international windows.

John Eustace said: "I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania.

"The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny's coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I'm looking forward to working with this young group of players.”

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: “John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach. He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead.”