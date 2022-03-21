Johnny Nicholson: Impressive Tuchel has got the Chelsea machine in gear again 

Boro come up short in the Cup

The FA Cup quarter-finals kicked off at the Riverside with Middlesbrough, a side kept afloat at times by a local multi-millionaire owner of a haulage company, taking on Chelsea, a club given £1.5bn of free money stolen from the Russian people by a multi-billionaire Russian with links to an evil warmonger. Only one is on the right side of history. Only one should have always been illegal.

Boro have two weak spots in their team: one is in goal with Joe Lumley, who Boro fans feel has got at least one mistake in him every 90 minutes and could’ve done better for the second goal, and the other is up front where the side has no regular goalscorer. The two loanees they have in Folarin Balogun from Arsenal and Aaron Connolly from Brighton are not effective. Each has scored just two goals. Both looked out of their depth with the Arsenal man showing zero composure when squandering one of Boro’s best chances.

Boro competed well in midfield and in Isiah Jones, playing here as a right wing back, they have a star in the making, full of pace and skill. But their problem all afternoon was that once Chelsea beat their press they took five Boro men out of the game and the back three were hugely over-exposed, especially in the first half, which resulted in the two goals. The disparity in quality wasn’t always obvious in the middle of the pitch, and the home side were not found wanting for effort, but in the significant areas, especially in front of goal, there really was a gulf in class.

Awful Everton

In the FA Cup battle between the two great ex-midfield players, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace knocked out Frank Lampard’s Everton, with an imperious 4-0 thrashing. Lampard tried everything he knew, changing his system around several times and replacing players, but none of it made any difference. Despite starting well, the first Palace goal knocked the stuffing out of them. They went in 2-0 down but came out for the second half looking even more dispirited than when they’d gone in, which did make you wonder what on earth Lampard had said to them. They’d fluked a last-minute win in midweek, but anyone thinking that was a launchpad for better form was deluded. They managed just two shots on target and were dominated by a vibrant Palace. That Everton’s goalscorer in the week, Alex Iwobi, was brought on after 73 minutes and seemed to make things even worse, as Palace scored twice in the following 15 minutes seemed symbolic. Bought from Arsenal for £28 million, which is at least £28 million too much, in his three seasons at Everton he has just four goals in 72 Premier League games. He is symbolic of the sheer waste of money of the Farhad Moshiri era. Lampard looks out of ideas, but he’s not being helped by his players who seem to not have enough grit or character to compete.

Palace: Most improved team of the season

I was a little cynical about Patrick Vieira’s appointment but that was entirely unjustified. They’ve performed so well this season. Young, fast and energetic, they’re not only playing successful football, they’re playing good football and look a strong outside bet to win the FA Cup on this form. Conor Gallagher has been impressive all season but Marc Guehi, now picked for England, has been a revelation too. And when you’ve got Michael Olise and Wilfred Zaha, you’ve always got a chance to play an expansive, creative game and win in an entertaining fashion. This approach was a gamble for the manager and it is one which has paid off handsomely.

Chelsea’s machine football

Their win at the Riverside was the Blues 12th in 13 games. They have lost just one of the last 26 games and have a machine-like quality to them once again after slipping their gears a little in mid-season. They face Real Madrid in the Champions League next and when in this sort of form, they are more than a match for the Spaniards. Since the whole Abramovich debacle began, if anything, Thomas Tuchel’s side seem to have been playing even better, perhaps galvanised by those problems, winning six out of six in this period. Tuchel himself is such an impressive character. In his post-game interview, he concisely explained how he’d changed their tactics to disable Boro’s strong points. He has great players, no doubt, but they have a really great, intelligent, thoughtful and empathetic coach.

City’s goal threat

Manchester City didn’t really play well for large periods of their quarter final FA Cup game against Southampton, who did. But they ran out easy winners especially once they brought on Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in the second half. Foden’s strike was spectacular. Despite their slightly patchy form of recent weeks, this was an impressive result, albeit one that flattered City a little and one that Southampton didn’t deserve. It may be simplistic to say but the big difference between a mid-table team like the Saints and leaders Manchester City is that City are ruthless. They don’t waste many chances, scoring four goals with five shots on target. Contrast to Southampton who scored one from three. It really was that straightforward.

Liverpool do just enough

The last FA Cup quarter-final of the weekend from the City Ground was an open game, with Liverpool making seven changes to give Forest a chance. However, while the gap between the top of the Championship and bottom of the Premier League is small, between the top of each league is absolutely massive as Boro discovered and Liverpool also proved. At times they knocked the ball around like it was a training game, instead of putting the pedal to the metal and getting the job done. Forest threw themselves into every challenge, and the Reds final ball was ineffective for much of the game. Four Liverpool subs at once didn’t change it much. Forest kept their shape and waited for one chance but when it came, Philip Zinckernagel put it wide and within a couple of minutes Diogo Jota had scored from a delicious Tsimikas cross. Forest had other chances but lacked the composure and technique to take them. They had tried so hard for no reward.

Kane on top form

A Tottenham counter attack is one of football’s more thrilling sights with Son speeding up the pitch and a long sprayed ball to him from Harry Kane. The only shame is that Kane cannot, under the laws of physics as we understand them, be on the end of his own lovely long raking passes. To say he’s the club’s most important player understates it. At times it seems as if he is half of the team all on his own. He’s in his best form of the season. Spurs up to fifth now, thanks to King Harry.

Arsenal still fizzing

Their 1 - 0 win at Villa Park cemented their top four place, but more than that, their performance once again showed all of their newly found qualities. Three days earlier they’d been beaten by Liverpool and looked second best by some distance and it’d have been easy to approach this away game with some trepidation, but there was none of that. Bukayo Saka’s goal in the 30th minute settled it but it could’ve and should’ve been more. Martin Odegaard was once again imperious, Saka, a restless livewire working space on the right all afternoon. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka controlled the midfield. Aston Villa looked like they were, if not on the beach, then packing for the holiday. They didn’t have a shot until 61 minutes. Steven Gerrard summed it up well at the end. “We were too passive and respectful. We were second best and lacked belief in ourselves collectively.”