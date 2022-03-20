Jota slides Liverpool into cup semi meeting with Man City

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (right) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 19:56
Jon West, City Ground

FA Cup quarter-final: Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 1 

Diogo Jota struck late to book Liverpool an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester City next month.

The Portugal forward stuck out a leg to record his 19th goal of the season seconds after Philip Zinckernagel had wasted a glorious chance at the other end to put Nottingham Forest ahead.

VAR confirmed Jota's goal should stand and was also involved when Forest Ryan Yates went down in the box as goalkeeper Alisson came out to challenge in the final minutes.

A goalless first half was a real throwback to the 1970s when both clubs jousted for the title and in Europe.

It was frantic fare with shots being fired off at both ends but although Liverpool had the majority of near misses their only clear chance of the first 45 minutes was when Roberto Firmino was sent through but failed to chip keeper Ethan Horvath.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Horvath 7; Spence 7, Figueiredo 6, Worrall 7, Colback 6; Yates 7, Garner 6; Lolley 6 (Cafu 65, 5), Zinckernagel 6 (Mighten 78, 4), Johnson 6; Davis 7 (Surridge 77, 4).

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Gomez 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7; Keita 6 (Henderson 65, 5), Fabinho 6 (Thiago 65, 5), Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 (Diaz 65, 5); Elliott 5 (Minamino 65, 5), Firmino 6, Jota 7.

Referee: Craig Pawson 6

