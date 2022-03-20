Hope for Ireland star Savannah McCarthy after nasty leg injury

Republic of Ireland international Savannah McCarthy's leg injury suffered on Saturday might not be as bad as initially feared.
McCarthy was stretchered off with a suspected broken leg during Galway WFC's 1-1 draw against DLR Waves in the WNL at Eamonn Deacy Park.
Later in the evening McCarthy was released from hospital, but a further scan is expected to take place in the coming days.
Since returning to Galway WFC in 2020, Listowel native McCarthy has earned a recall to the senior international set-up and impressed for Vera Pauw's side, who face Sweden in a crucial 2023 World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday April 12.
Elsewhere in the WNL this weekend, there was an historic first win for Sligo Rovers, who overcame Cork City at Turner's Cross. Gemma McGuinness and Emma Doherty put Sligo in front and though Nadine Seward pulled one back for Cork, Sligo registered their first points.
Last season's big three title challengers all won. Wexford Youths had a comfortable 3-0 win at Bohemians, a game lit up by another wonder goal from teenage Republic of Ireland star Ellen Molloy.
Pure magic from Ellen Molloy 🌠— Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) March 20, 2022
Full match highlights on the way! pic.twitter.com/V0ObZyBXJg
Ciara Rossiter and Kylie Murphy scored Youths' other goals.
Peamount hammered Treaty 5-1, with goals from Aine O'Gorman, Stephanie Roche Sadbh Doyle and Jetta Berrill (2). Emma Costello had Treaty's response.
While Shelbourne overcame Athlone 2-0. Ireland star Jess Ziu - whose imminent departure to West Ham was confirmed this week - set up Noelle Murray for the opener, with another Ireland international Keeva Kiernan sealing the win.