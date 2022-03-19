Saka the difference again as Arsenal take big stride towards Champions League place

Premier League: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 1 (Saka 30)

ARSENAL tightened their grip on the final Champions League place as Bukayo Saka’s 10th goal of the season deservedly earned them victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The 20-year-old’s 30th-minute strike saw Arsenal earn their fifth consecutive away league win for the first time since May 2015.

They also became only the third side to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League alongside Manchester United (2,176) and Liverpool (2,002).

Despite playing on Wednesday night when they lost 2-0 to Liverpool, Arsenal – who were without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (muscle injury) and Gabriel Martinelli (sick) – settled quickest and made all the running in the first half.

It was more of a backs-to-the-wall job after the break, but the Gunners stood firm.

Fortified by Thomas Partey’s power, class and dominance in midfield, Villa were unable to cope with Arsenal’s movement at times, which led to several first-half chances.

Arsenal seemed to target Villa’s left-hand side, where Ashley Young replaced the injured Lucas Digne.

That was where Partey’s raking pass sent Saka racing down the right. The England international cut the ball back to Martin Odegaard, who set up Emile Smith Rowe, who could only fire over from the edge of the box.

Partey was next to try his luck but his low drive was too close to Emiliano Martínez to trouble the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Martínez then saved Villa after they got themselves in trouble when Ezri Konsa chested Saka’s shot and caused his goalkeeper to dive smartly to his left and tip the ball behind.

When Arsenal took a deserved lead, it showed the way the game was going that no Villa player had touched the ball in the opposition’s box in that first half hour.

Saka started and finished the move, touching a free kick to Cédric Soares, and when Villa failed to deal with the latter’s cross, the Portuguese right back touched the ball back to the forward, who drilled the ball under Martínez.

There has to be question marks against Martínez, who seemed to get his feet in a mess and appeared slow to react.

Arsenal created the first chance of the second half when Smith Rowe sent a low drive straight at Martínez from Cédric Soares’s driven corner to the edge of the box.

But Villa made a belated improvement as they finally started making strides into Arsenal’s territory as the Gunners appeared to tire.

John McGinn curled narrowly wide after Konsa’s long ball from defence and Ollie Watkins, who had cut an isolated figure to now, saw his shot deflect off Smith Rowe and scrape the outside of the post.

Substitute Danny Ings went close for Villa when he headed Young’s cross on top of the net, and in time added, mis-kicked from a loose ball.

Villa finally tested Bernd Leno in the last kick of the game when Philippe Coutinho forced him into a flying save, but Arsenal had done enough.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martínez 5; Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Young 5; Ramsey 6 (Bailey 69, 6), Douglas Luiz 5, McGinn 7; Buendia 5 (Traoré 69, 6), Watkins 6 (Ings 82, 6), Coutinho 5.

Subs not used: Sanson, Chambers, Ings, Olsen, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Leno 7; Cédric Soares 7, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tierney 8; Ødegaard 7 (Holding 88, 6), Partey 8, Xhaka 7; Saka 8 (Pépé 69, 6), Lacazette 7 (Nketiah 77, 6), Smith Rowe 7.

Subs not used: Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Okonkwo, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Referee: Andy Madley 6/10