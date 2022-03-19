Tielemans to lead experimental Belgium in Dublin as Martinez sticks to his plan

Red Devils veterans are rested for Lansowne Road date with manager prioritising freshness for Nations League and Qatar World Cup but still plenty of familiar names in squad
Ready to lead: Leicester City's Youri Tielemans will captain Belgium at Lansdowne Road. Pic:Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 07:10
John Fallon

Roberto Martinez claims he isn’t concerned if his experimental approach against Ireland sacrifices Belgium their top spot in the world rankings.

The Red Devils’ golden generation that won bronze at the last World Cup have been told to rest up for this international window to reach peak condition for the Nations League campaign in June and, more vitally, the Qatar World Cup five months later.

Martinez’s selection rule of 50 or fewer caps for this double-header against Ireland and Burkina Faso excludes A-listers like Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel, Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, on 47 caps, will captain the side that will also likely feature Koen Casteels, Thorgan Hazard, Divock Origi, Jason Denayer, Leander Dendoncker and Alexis Saelemaekers.

“It would have been easy for me to choose players who can win the next two games but it would not be very responsible,” said ex-Everton and Wigan boss. "We have been world’s number one for four years. It is an achievement but we’re using March to try to get our best 23 for the World Cup.

“If we want to be world’s top ranked team again, I prefer it to be in January 2023 than in April 2022.” 

Tielemans — who Ireland Stephen Kenny boss noted was wanted by some of Europe’s top teams — is the ideal role model for Belgium’s emerging cast.

"Youri deserves to be captain because of his experience, behavior and the way he works in the national team,” declared Martinez.

“He will probably be able to help these young players who do not have the experience of major tournaments. He can be a kind of leader, but as a team, I expect everyone to take responsibility and be a leader.” 

BELGIUM SQUAD:  Goalkeepers (4): Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/Germany), Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn/Eng) Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/Fra) 

Defenders (8): Dedryck Boyata (Hertha/Ger), Jason Denayer (Lyon/Fra), Wout Faes (Reims/Fra), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg/Ger), Siebe Van Der Heyden (Union), Arthur Theate (Bologna/Ita), Thomas Foket (Reims/Fra), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan/Ita) 

Midfielders (6): Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund/Germany), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton/Eng), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/Eng), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal/Eng), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart/Germany) 

Forwards (9): Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas/Tur), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/Eng), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/Spa), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Jérémy Doku (Rennes/Fra), Christian Benteke ( Crystal Palace/Eng), Dante Vanzeir (Union), Divock Origi (Liverpool/Eng).

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

