Bohs' early promise fades as Todd salvages a point for Students

UCD 1 Bohemians 1

Sam Todd used his head at both ends of the pitch to salvage a fully deserved point for UCD as Bohemians failed to build on their early promise.

The last time these sides met in the league, Bohs ran out a staggering 10-1 winner in August 2019, a record league win for them and defeat for College, though there was never anything like a repeat here.

On the front foot from the first whistle, Bohs were deservedly in front on six minutes, if from a goalkeeping howler. College netminder Lorcan Healy spilled a Stephen Mallon cross. Showing a poacher’s instinct, Promise Omochere blasted the loose ball to the net for his third goal of the season.

UCD recovered and but for sound goalkeeping, and some frantic defending, should have levelled on 15 minutes.

Sean Brennan and Dylan Duffy combined to play Collie Whelan through on goal. James Talbot stood up brilliantly to save Whelan’s initial drive with his feet. Ali Coote blocked Whelan's effort from the rebound before the Ireland under-21 international wastefully blazed a third attempt over the crossbar.

Within a minute in what was an open game now, Bohs were inches from doubling their lead when Dawson Devoy’s drive cannoned back off a post.

Though Bohemians forced four corners in the opening minutes of the second half, it was Talbot who was worked first on the resumption. The Gypsies’ keeper first got down well to hold a drive from Kerrigan before rushing to the edge of his box to save with his feet from Whelan.

Back at the other end, Todd then made a superb clearance off the line from Mallon's bouncing header after Kris Twardek got free on the right to cross. Healy then made amends for his first half gaffe with a terrific save down to his right to push Substitute Liam Burt’s low shot round a post.

And after Bohs had managed nothing from seven corners since the restart, UCD equalised from their first on 67 minutes. Kerrigan floated the delivery to the back post where Todd powered a downward header to the corner of the net.

As their fans' frustration mounted, Bohemians pressed late on in search of a winner. Omochere was close to finishing as he started, diving to get his header to a Jordan Flores free kick only to see it flash wide. Talbot then produced the save of the game to deny UCD a winner on 88 minutes.

Whelan pounced on a loose ball to get a run on goal only to be foiled again by Talbot diving low to his left to push the shot away for a corner.

UCD: Healy; Dunne, Yoro, Todd, Osam; Keaney; Kerrigan, Brennan (Caffrey, 70), Higgins (Verdon, 70), Duffy (Lennon, 84); Whelan.

Bohemians: Talbot; Packham (Wilson, h-t), Horton, Kelly, Murphy; Devoy (Doherty, 73), Flores; Twardek, Coote (Burt, 61), Mallon (Cassidy, 78); Omochere.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).