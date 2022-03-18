Coffey gives City the kick as leaders roast Treaty in record win

Treaty United 0-4 Cork City

Cork City made it three Munster derby victories on the bounce with a clinical display on Shannonside, celebrating an emphatic record win over rivals Treaty.

First-half strikes from Barry Coffey and a brace from Cian Bargary gave the large visiting support a memorable afternoon in Limerick. Defender Jonas Hakkinen rounded off an impressive team display with a late goal.

City now cement their spot on top, with their early-season form looking likely to continue. Their defensive issues that hampered them last term appear to have been significantly improved, with just one goal conceded in 540 minutes.

In attack, Cork looked fluid and fast, countering when allowed and much of this was down to creative influence from Coffey and Cian Murphy.

For Treaty, this was a first home tie, with postponements against Athlone Town and Longford Town perhaps denting their momentum from their opening night win in Wexford. Tommy Barrett’s side were second best for long periods and struggled on the testing Markets Field surface.

Surface issues: Treaty United players inspect the patchy pitch at Markets Field before their clash with Cork City. Pic:Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Despite a dry day in Limerick, the pitch was heavily sanded and didn’t play as both managers would have wished. On top of that, the home side lacked their defensive solidity that served them so well in 2021.

The opening goal arrived inside three minutes. Ruairi Keating switched the ball to Coffey and he advanced unopposed before curling beautifully into the net from just outside the penalty area, beyond the fully stretched Jack Brady.

Keating hobbled off soon after, having hurt his ankle in the build-up to the goal. This didn’t hamper Cork, and they reshuffled to good reward, sealing the points before the half-way point.

Coffey’s influence was clear early on, with the Tipperary native unable to be tied down by the Treaty midfield. He then assisted the second goal on 26 minutes.

Receiving the pass on the right wing, Bargary dribbled to the edge of the area before sending a dipping shot into the top corner.

The 21-year-old doubled his tally just nine minutes later as his pressing paid dividends. He blocked a clearance and poked home from close range, despite the United appeals for a handball.

He went close to a hat-trick after the break, whizzing a shot narrowly wide. That was a rare highlight in the second half, with Kieran Hanlon and Marc Ludden having efforts from free-kicks for Treaty.

Hakkinen rubberstamped the victory with 10 minutes remaining. Reacting fastest when the ball rebounded off the cross bar, he tapped home from six yards.

TREATY UNITED: Brady, Fleming (Collins HT), Gorman, Guerins, Ludden; Coustrain (Armshaw 76), McNamara, Devitt (Keane HT), Christopher, George (Walsh 80); Hanlon (Arra 76).

CORK CITY: Harrington; Hakkinen (Honohan 85), Gilchrist, O’Connor; Crowley (Kargbo 85), Bolger, Healy, Coffey (Srbely 78), Bargary; Murphy (O’Mahony 78), Keating (Hurley 7).

Referee: Alan Patchell